Educators share insights on using technology in teaching

The 2024 SchoolNet SA conference took place from March 25–27 at the Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science & Technology Academy in La Mercy, Durban. Th event was sponsored by the Telkom Foundation. Serialong Kolisang-Khumalo, a spokesperson for the foundation, said SchoolNet SA was a long-term Telkom Foundation partner that had been in the forefront of providing information and communications technology (ICT) training and support to teachers and learners at foundation schools.

The conference has been an annual highlight in the education sector for the past 26 years. The event is aimed at facilitating discussions on effective technology integration for learning, teaching, and advancing conversations about the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Kolisang-Khumalo said the Telkom Foundation's sponsorship aligned with its focus on leveraging technology to enhance educational programmes.

“By supporting the conference, Telkom Foundation aims to provide educators with a platform to learn, connect, and share their experiences in integrating technology into education,” she said. In addition, the sponsorship underlined Telkom Foundation's commitment to professional development for teachers and contributed to excellence in the integration of technology in teaching and learning, she said. Delegates at the conference included educators, school leaders, facilitators, and representatives from district, provincial and national education departments.

The event, organised in collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education and supported by the Department of Basic Education, featured a Digital Playground Exhibition Space where vendors could display their digital resources to delegates. Judy Vilakazi, head of the Telkom Foundation, said: “This sponsorship reflects Telkom Foundation's dedication to advancing digital literacy and supporting educators in their journey towards integrating technology into teaching and learning. "We believe that by empowering teachers with the tools and knowledge they need, we can create a brighter future for learners across South Africa.”