EMPD urges parents to ensure scholar transport safety

Any individual or organisation in South Africa that conducts scholar transport, including a school, must obtain a licence. Scholar transport is legally recognised as a form of public transportation that requires an operating licence. Each province has its own Transportation Board that gives permits for public transportation, including student transportation. Transporting learners to school events such as sports games or school trips is excluded from the requirement for a public operating licence.

According to EMPD Media Liaison Constable Ignatius Maphike, with schools back in session for the first term of the year, the EMPD would like to remind parents to take full responsibility and the required steps to ensure their children’s safety. Here are the things that individuals who transport children to school should have: * A professional driver’s licence and ID with their full name, the type of vehicle they are permitted to drive and the name of the owner or holder of the operating licence.

* A first aid certificate. * An advanced or defensive driving qualification. It is the responsibility of parents to ensure that their children are placed in appropriate and roadworthy transportation with every necessary safety measure in place. * It is also necessary for parents who are not using student transport to provide supervision for their children from when they wake up to when they get to school.

* Ensure the child is accompanied to and from school. * Make sure the child is walking in groups or with older children. * Get the child ready for school early to avoid rush hours during peak times. (This helps transport drivers avoid speeding to get the child to school on time.)

* Teach your children to obey the scholar patrol at school and utilise the pedestrian crossing. * Teach the child not to talk to strangers or get into an unfamiliar vehicle. * Tell your child to always wait for the school bus at the specified stop.