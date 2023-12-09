Empowering girls and women to feel safe

They are encouraged to take the booklets home for their families to read.

Hospitality group, Sun International has taken a proactive stance in the fight against gender-based violence by distributing a booklet with practical safety advice for girls and women during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).The "Safe and Sound" information booklet, written by Sun International Transformation Manager, Ashnie Muthusamy, was distributed to all employees, in a move which reinforces the company's commitment to the safety and well-being of its workforce. On the fifth day of 16 days of Activism, Sun International launched the information booklet. Reigning Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert volunteered for the self-defence demonstration by i-LEAD Self Defense’s Risha Patak-Harie. Each director read out their individual commitment to the fight against GBV and added a ribbon to a pledge board. Sun International employees and Miss South Africa with the “Safe and Sound” booklet “As part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Sun International recognised the importance of providing practical safety advice for girls and women. Muthusamy’s ‘Safe and Sound’ book, sponsored by the company, serves as a comprehensive guide, offering essential tips to enhance personal safety and reduce vulnerability to crime,” said Heidi Edson, Sun International’s SED Specialist. “We are starting to address the issue close to home, to ensure our female staff are empowered with knowledge. They are also encouraged to take the booklets home for their families to read.”

The booklet covers a range of topics, from practical safety measures to insights on recognising and addressing potential threats, and Muthusamy said she hoped the information booklet would help girls and women live their lives safely. Young girls are given tips about not trusting strangers, and sharing their fears with their parents, while general safety recommendations, include carrying a whistle, being aware of one’s surroundings and not focusing on mobile phones, trust your instincts, lock your doors first, defence tools, using GPS tracking and other safety apps. There are also tips for women travelling alone as well as safety at home. The “Safe and Sound” booklet by Sun International Transformation Manager, Ashnie Muthusamy Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming said the booklet was a valuable tool for promoting awareness and education, providing basic ideas to keep girls and women safe in various situations. “This initiative aligns with our broader commitment to social responsibility and community development and exemplifies the company's commitment to being a socially responsible corporate citizen,” Leeming said.

He added that the decision to equip employees with this resource reflects Sun International's dedication to fostering a safe and secure environment within its corporate culture. “By extending this initiative beyond the workplace to beneficiaries in communities and customers, Sun International demonstrates a holistic approach to addressing the pervasive issue of gender-based violence. Sun International aims to contribute to a safer society, where individuals are equipped with the information needed to protect themselves and others,” he said. Sun International handed over 50 copies of the booklet and 50 dignity care packs consisting of items such as soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, hand cream, sanitary pads, tissues and a hairbrush, to The Epic Foundation, which supports GBV survivors.