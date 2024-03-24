English versus the Mother Tongue

English is overwhelmingly the operative language in academia, business and science worldwide – and being educated in English opens up numerous benefits and opportunities, both locally and globally. However, there are also many challenges associated with being educated in English as opposed to one's mother tongue, and an education expert says that in South Africa – a country with multiple official languages where most students do not have the option of studying in their home language – it is incumbent on institutions and educators to actively support students by creating inclusive environments that nurture linguistic competence. In South Africa, most students’ higher education study is conducted in English. This has the benefit of opening doors – even globally. However, general manager at The Independent Institute of Education, Peter Kriel, says when a student pursues their studies in a language that is not their first language, whether by choice or due to lack of alternatives, it is not without its challenges.

“In South Africa, a country with 11 official languages – now 12 after the recognition of sign language - the decision about the language of instruction is mostly made for students given that English remains the dominant language in higher education. That, however, does not take away from the challenges and considerations associated with being educated in English as opposed to one's home language. These challenges must be recognised and considered. And institutions and educators play a vital role in creating inclusive environments that support students in overcoming language barriers, ensuring that the benefits of English-language education are accessible and to the benefit of a diverse student population.” Kriel noted that being educated in English, even if it is not your first language, comes with many benefits. “Being educated in English opens a plethora of opportunities, including globally. English is overwhelmingly the operative language in academia, business, and science, providing students with access to a vast pool of resources, publications, and international collaboration. English proficiency is also often considered a valuable skill in the global job market. Employers worldwide seek candidates who can communicate effectively in English, providing those educated in English with a competitive edge in their careers. Learning and being fluent in English can contribute to personal development by expanding one's cognitive abilities, improving problem-solving skills, and boosting self-confidence. It opens up opportunities for personal growth and lifelong learning,” adds Kriel.

However, he says, one cannot ignore the challenges related to being educated in English when it is not your home language, adding that universities must be aware of and responsive to the challenges faced by second- and often third-language students. Non-native English speakers may face difficulties in expressing complex ideas, leading to potential misunderstandings in academic settings. The pressure to master academic English can be overwhelming, affecting a student's confidence and performance, and must be taken into consideration. The language of instruction is closely tied to cultural identity. Studying in a language other than one's own may lead to feelings of detachment and cultural displacement. Students may grapple with an internal conflict between embracing a globalised educational experience and preserving their cultural roots.