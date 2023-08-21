Entrepreneurship gaming challenge crowns SA’s brightest young entrepreneurs

Johannesburg - The next generation of entrepreneurs were honoured at the Allan Gray Entrepreneurship Challenge (AGEC) gala dinner recently. The event recognised innovation, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit of top-performing South African learners who took part in their 2D games aimed at developing entrepreneurial aspiration within primary school, high school and TVET college learners.

This year’s event was a resounding testament to the entrepreneurial aspirations flourishing within South Africa's youth. More than 17 500 learners from primary schools, high schools, and TVET colleges engaged across the gaming network. “We believe that teaching entrepreneurship is essential for our youth. We aim to channel the entrepreneurial potential into real-world business ventures that can solve some of our society’s most pressing social-economic issues. We are not simply fostering aspirations. We are seeding an entrepreneurial revolution within our education system by cultivating the innovators and trailblazers of tomorrow,” explained Marcel Manikum, AGEC Project Lead. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the AGEC gaming network has become more than a competition; it also gives the next generation of business leaders access to entrepreneurial thinking and mindset development. Through gamification, the challenge provides a unique and engaging platform for young minds to gain exposure to industry-relevant skills essential to make their mark as emerging entrepreneurs.

“Our platform transcends a gaming network. It’s a launch pad for an entrepreneurial career. It empowers learners and students by providing them with a platform to apply and showcase the skills that underpin their studies and future careers. We celebrate the extraordinary student entrepreneurs who’ve risen to the challenge, making real, impactful changes in their communities with the skills they’ve gained,” explained Manikum. The success of this year’s competition echoes a vital message: South Africa’s youth is ready to lead, innovate, and inspire. Top-performing learners from across the country were also awarded with prizes and Allan Gray unit trust funds in recognition of their outstanding performance and entrepreneurial potential.