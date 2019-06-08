Helen Duigan outside the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in 2010 after testifying during the Blair Atholl development case. Masi Losi

Johannesburg - Little left in Gauteng is pristine, says conservationist Helen Duigan, but the scenic stretch of land she calls home, comes close. Straddling the Jukskei, Hennops and Crocodile rivers, the rocky Schurveberg Mountain marks its northern reaches, and the Renosterkop stands guard in the north-west.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” enthuses Duigan, of the scenic area that borders the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site. “It’s one of the few really open beautiful places left in Gauteng and because it’s privately-owned people are prepared to fight for it.”

That’s what a resolute Duigan, as the chairperson of the Rhenosterspruit Nature Conservancy, did in 2005, with three fellow activists, Mervyn Gaylard, Lise Essberger and Arthur Barnes.

They challenged property developer Wraypex over the development of the Blair Atholl luxury estate, a Gary Player-signature golf course and hotel development, near Lanseria, neighbouring the conservancy. Wraypex, in turn, slapped them with a R170million defamation and damages lawsuit.

In what was widely regarded as a test case for SLAPP suits (strategic litigation against public participation) in South Africa, the case would drag on for years, but in 2010 Judge Stanley Sapire threw out Wraypex’s claim.

“For five years, that case consumed our lives. It was like being caught in a spider’s web ... I remember how one of the Green Scorpions phoned me absolutely delighted (with the judgment) because of the number of cases they came across where developers said to people, ‘we’re going to do to you what Wrapyex did to those people’.”

Nine years later, Duigan salutes six fellow environmental activists including two former attorneys from the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) who have been sued by Australian mining firm Mineral Commodities Ltd (MRC) and its local subsidiary, Mineral Sands Resources, and Zamile Qunya, its BEE partner, to the tune of R9.25m.

The defamation suits, which have been described as SLAPP suits, are based on comments critical of MRC and its local subsidiaries - including statements made during a lecture at the UCT Summer School in 2017. These centred on the firm’s Tormin mining operation at Lutzville on the West Coast, and its hugely controversial proposed titanium-mining operation at Xolobeni in Pondoland on the Wild Coast, which the Amadiba Crisis Committee has fought for over a decade. In 2016, anti-mining activist Sikhosiphi “Bazooka” Rhadebe was assassinated, with no arrests made in the case.

SLAPPs, which experts say often take the form of defamation suits, have become a global trend, particularly in relation to environmental defenders.

The Xolobeni Mineral Sands, Kwanyana Block. The stones and cobbles lying exposed are in fact artefacts left by Stone Age hominids dating back to the Sangoan Era, some 300 000 to 500 000 years ago.

Dr Esther Gumboh, a researcher at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS), which together with the universities of Cape Town and Wits, have intervened in the MRC matter as amici curiae, says they are on the rise in SA too.

“There is more public awareness now of what SLAPP suits are and more organisations are speaking out against them.”

The failure of corporates to comply with their human rights obligations and the rise of activists against developers to hold them accountable has provided fertile ground.

“In this struggle for a proper balance between the rights of corporates and those of activists, often their right to freedom of expression, the former resort to using the courts to silence and intimidate the latter,” she says

“The effect is to suppress and intimidate activists and activism through the threat of litigation. They undermine constitutional rights such as the rights of freedom of speech and freedom of the media. These suits also come with or threaten burdensome financial consequences that add further disincentive against activism.”

Often, the courts rule in favour of activists using the ordinary rules of law. “The fact is that in most of these cases, the corporate does not have a strong case to present. For instance, in defamation cases, what you find is that the activists has a clear defence that undermines the corporate’s case.”

The MRC defamation case, she believes, is a “classic SLAPP case”, which is “directed at muzzling criticism” against it. “It presents another opportunity for our courts to expose this ugly tactic and once again defend activists in this country.”

While MRC did not respond this week, its executive chairman Mark Caruso, previously told the Saturday Star that the “CER and certain individuals have made defamatory and unsubstantiated remarks aimed directly at diminishing the company’s core values of ensuring responsible environmental impact and high social and economic value for the local communities.

“The company acknowledges the right to the freedom of speech and that it must subject itself to public scrutiny. The individuals and the organisations who have made these remarks have overstepped the boundaries of responsibility, truth and fairness. The company enjoys the same right to defend itself and owes a duty to its stakeholders and employees not to permit these remarks to simply go unanswered.”

Last week, a new joint advocacy campaign called Asina Loyiko (We do not fear): United Against Corporate Bullying, was launched by civil society organisations to resist these lawsuits.

The US, Canada, Australia and the Philippines have adopted legislation or procedural rules to protect against SLAPP suits and SA should enact similar legislation or rules to protect NGOs and activists from these “meritless” and “vexatious” lawsuits, say activists.

Melissa Fourie, the executive director of the CER, says it’s also seen the use of litigation, particularly interdicts used against mining-affected communities.

“So it is a mixed bag, but on balance I would say the cases have favoured protection of activists and freedom of speech. Needless to say, that is the result we wish to achieve in the SLAPP suits against our two former attorneys - and in all the MRC SLAPP suits. SLAPP suits really are a pernicious attack from corporates on civil society, and it is of vital importance to our whole democracy that we protect activists’ freedom of speech.”

Social worker, writer and film-maker, John Clarke, who has worked with the Amadiba community for over a decade, faces a raft of defamation claims from MRC.

“The fundamental issues from my professional perspective is for human rights to acquire grounded meaning. I was greatly inspired by Eleanor Roosevelt and Mary Robinson to see what a social worker could contribute to promoting a human rights culture, as a basis for dealing with conflict.”

Former CER attorney Tracey Davies, another defendant, adds: “Nobody likes to be sued, and the amount of time and energy these types of cases consume is frustrating and often stressful, which is of course precisely why they are brought.”

