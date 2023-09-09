Family of slain Singapore doctor bid their final farewells and appeal for privacy

Johannesburg- The family of slain doctor, Kar Hao Teoh, has appealed for privacy as they bid their final farewells. The family said while they are grateful for the support they have received from all corners of the globe, they have to walk the next step alone. “As we send Kar on his final journey, we are immensely touched and grateful for the continued outpouring of love and support from friends and family, colleagues, patients and the wider community. It is a testament to his character and achievements that he was able to touch the lives of so many people,” a statement from the family read.

Teoh, his wife and son, arrived in Cape Town and according to reports, had taken a wrong turn and ended up in the Nyanga township in Cape Town. It is alleged that a group of people approached his vehicle, and shots rang out. The award-winning orthopaedic surgeon reportedly died in front of his wife and son. Police said they are continuing with their investigation into the death of the British national. The Independent newspaper in the UK reported that in 2021, Teoh won an international prize for his pioneering research into the treatment of ankle fractures. Pictured with Kevin Siew, 20th Students’ Council, Raffles Junior College, Singapore. Supplied image. Friends and family of the British surgeon, who was killed during the Cape Town taxi violence in August, sparked by the taxi strike in Cape Town this week, are raising funds to help and support his family.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we are currently unable to clarify the events leading up to Kar’s murder. No arrests have been made yet. We appeal to any witnesses with information to contact +27 79 894 1466 (call/Whatsapp). We hope that justice will be served so no one shall have to suffer such profound loss as we have,” the statement continued. Former colleagues of Teoh at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in the UK said: “Kar Hao’s career and life was nothing short of inspiring. He was a trailblazer in every sense of the word. He was kind enough to want to make changes that improved the lives of everyone around him, and brilliant enough to go ahead and actually make them. He transformed the local Foot and Ankle Service into a tertiary referral centre. He was an award-winning researcher and medical educator. He sought peace and gave love everywhere he went.” Pictured with Kevin Siew, 20th Students’ Council, Raffles Junior College, Singapore. Supplied image. Professor Lew Schon, from the USA said he was blessed to work with Kar at Union Memorial in Baltimore in 2018.

“Everyone loved him. He had the talent to help so many people and I believe he would have made the world a better place through surgical and non-surgical innovations.” His cousin, Dr Sancy Low added that Kar Hao found his independence from an early age. “He was a brother to many and knitted families of people together with his unassuming and caring nature.”