Female entrepreneurs set to be Women of Stature Awards South Africa laureates

April, known as the month of freedom, will be graced with the Women of Stature Awards South Africa (WOSA) 2024, next week on April 13 at the Indaba Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. The award ceremony will be a gala dinner. WOSA, with its sister organisation, Women of Stature Foundation, recognises and honours hard-working and trailblazing businesswomen.

The awards, spanning for 11 years, strive to accelerate the careers and businesses of women, although many of them are prominent players in entrepreneurship, they have not necessarily fully developed, or reached the peak of their success. WOSA provides many businesswomen opportunities, where they access various platforms, develop entrepreneurial skills, and they get to climb the corporate ladder by securing business relationships. CEO of WOSA and Women of Stature Foundation, Charlotte du Plessis, expressed the significance of empowering women for economic growth.

“I firmly believe that empowering and celebrating women’s achievements is pivotal in fostering a more equitable and a prosperous society. WOSA stands as a testament to the incredible strength, resilience and contributions of women across South Africa, and globally,” she added. “Together, we illuminate the path for future generations to thrive and make their mark on the world.” 87 nominees were announced, after 200 nomination submissions were received. Nominees, including each category, were adjudicated by a panel of three judges, of which those who completed adjudication were announced as finalists. The adjudication process was monitored and audited by MGI RAS, an accounting firm in Centurion, Johannesburg.