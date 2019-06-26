Gophari

Influencers: you either love them or hate them. But there is no denying that many travel influencers have inspired us to explore new places. Here are five local and international travel influencers we simply love:

Shay Mitchell

Follower count: 24.2M

Everyone may recognise Shay Mitchell from hit TV show Pretty Little Liars, but the actress has added another title to her rather long list of achievements: travel vlogger. Mitchell has been populating her Instagram page with stunning shots of her travels. From getting lost in Seminyak in Bali and taking hot air balloon rides in Marrakesh, to skydiving in Dubai, the actress is whetting the appetite of travellers all around the world.

Due to her success, she has also launched a travel collection called Beis.









Jared in Cape Town

Follower count: 37.7K

The Cape Town influencer uses Instagram to “connect people and experiences”. From top hotels to wine establishments and eateries, Jared does a good job at showcasing the Mother City’s hidden gems. Jared introduced us to a few stunning wine establishments and gives us FOMO every time he posts a picture.

Camps Bay Girl

Follower count: 160K.

Meet Carlinn, more commonly known as Camps Bay Girl. The Instagram sensation shares stunning images of her around the world. She and her partner Mike Eloff (@lifeofmikeza) make the cutest travel couple. We loved their recent trip to Mozambique where they met with the locals and took romantic walks on the beach.

Jeremy Jauncey

Follower count: 701K

Jeremy Jauncey is the founder of Beautiful Destinations. His feed boasts some of the world’s most Beautiful Destinations (pun intended). He showcases everything from the small town of Primoten, to elephant interactions in Kenya and desert horseback in Egypt. He often incorporates health and fitness in his posts that relate to how travellers could stay fit when they’re out exploring. Also, follow the Beautiful Destination account that has over 12.5 million followers.

Gophari

Follower count: 9.3k

Now here’s an account that brings a smile to our lives. Founder Farirai Sanyika, a chemical engineer by profession, has one mission: to empower more Africans to travel their country and the world. The colourful feed takes travellers from the stunning and iconic Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve to the picturesque Bilene in Mozambique.

The Saturday Star