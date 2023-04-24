Gaming for education: Acer and Curro host the Curro eSports Indaba

Johannesburg - Video games are about more than entertainment. They can promote athleticism, teamwork, healthy competition and new avenues to teach learners resilience, initiative and focus. To further these goals, technology leader Acer and the leading independent school network in South Africa, Curro, hosted a three-day indaba to explore the role of gaming and esports in education.

The Curro eSports Indaba, April 17–19, hosted by Curro and funded by Acer as part of its Acer for Education initiative, brought together experts from the gaming, esports and education fields at the Protea Hotel in Stellenbosch. Delegates participated in presentations and events such as keynotes delivered by Microsoft engagement manager Stephen Reid, Goliath Gaming’s operations and team manager Thulani Sishi, and online marketing guru Gill Attwood. Supplied image. Delegates also joined breakout tracks that cater across the spectrum of experience – from beginners to the world of esports to experts, covering topics such as coaching esports at different school and professional levels, mindful coaching and team management, tournament planning, streaming and shoutcasting, future of esports in South Africa, and esports and the modern workplace

The indaba hosted plenaries, panels and group discussions, unpacking the opportunities between esports and education from different levels. Day 2 took place at the ATK Arena in Claremont, adding a slice of the sporting lifestyle that has become a part of esports. The indaba forms part of Acer and Curro’s ongoing relationship. Acer has been Curro’s esport partner since 2022, providing technical support such as maintaining the servers which Curro’s learners can use safely, and providing sponsorship, including the African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) licence that designates Curro’s players as official esports competitors. In March, Acer and Curro hosted the first Curro Crash LAN event of 2023, where more than 200 players gathered to compete in popular games such as “Minecraft Education: Capture the Flag”, “Dota 2”, “Overwatch 2” and “Rocket League”.