Gauteng hands over vehicles to boost school health services

Gauteng’s MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, handed over seven newly acquired Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP) vehicles to improve comprehensive health services in schools. Nkomo-Ralehoko explained that these cars will meet the school community's underserved health-care needs. The ISHP identifies challenges to successful learning and teaching, including vision, hearing, dental hygiene and physical and emotional health.

"Our School Health Teams will now be more accessible and mobile, providing frequent health screening and edutainment that includes health education and promotion through fun and games,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said. Vehicles are given to five district health services based on their present needs. Entuthukweni Primary School in Kagiso, Krugersdorp, serves students from Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, West Rand and Sedibeng. The Gauteng Department of Health wants to raise the number of ISHP cars to 27 by adding 20 to the current seven in the coming years, subject to budget availability.