Gauteng’s very own ‘Dirty John’ was allegedly so aggressive with his some of his victims that they fled SA

Johannesburg - Rape, physical assault, hijacking, theft, and harassment, forced to flee the province and even the country. These are some of the harrowing experiences some Gauteng women allegedly endured at the hands of a “hunky” serial con artist, Jacques Arthur Malot, who poses as a Blue Bulls rugby player and even as a successful Discovery broker to force his way into the lives of his prey.

When things go belly-up, he then assaults and robs them. It’s believed the very attractive and muscular jock duped several women out of hundreds of thousands of rands. Malot is believed to be so aggressive and dangerous that some of his victims have fled South Africa and are now living abroad. Specialised Security Services’ lead private investigator on the case, Jan Roos described Malot as a “master manipulator” His modus operandi is to meet women on dating sites where he impresses them with his fake rugby player status. He would win the trust of his victims and then emotionally abuse them and steal from them. “I believe he’s being hidden by either family or another woman who has fallen for his tricks,” he said.

So far, three women have come forward with one claiming that she was raped by Malot but that charge was changed to sexual harassment. Another woman claims Malot stole goods to the value of R120 000 from her home. Others are claiming mental as well as physical abuse. In 2018, Malot was sentenced to five years imprisonment for four separate cases but the sentence was suspended in its entirety, on the condition that he was not convicted of theft or attempted theft again. Roos said Malot initiated a relationship with the first plaintiff and moved in with her within a few days.

“As soon as she asked him to leave her home, he turned violent and she had to flee her own home for safety. Whilst she was away, he stole approximately R120 000 worth of possessions from her. A burglary case and domestic violence case were opened at the SAPS Garsfontein station,” he said. The police records show that whilst in a relationship with Plaintiff 1, Malot started seeing Plaintiff 2. “When she realised who and what he was, she tried to end their relationship. He then held her captive in her own home for two days, during which time he sexually abused her. A sexual harassment case against Mr. Malot was opened at SAPS Sinoville station,” Roos said.

Described as a “fresh young man”, Malot, now 35, inserts himself into the lives of the women he meets on the dating site and refuses to leave. Saturday Star spoke to Annele Du Preez who dated Malot for two months, from April to July 2021, before she realised what lurked beneath. “I didn’t allow him to move in. He helped me move to Pretoria and arrived with an overnight bag and just never left. When I asked him to leave he got very aggressive. He pushed me and I hurt my shoulder. Luckily my neighbours heard my screams and came to my rescue and that’s when he fled,” she said.

Du Preez said she, in fear, left Pretoria for a while to live with her family in Zeerust but the harassment from Malot didn’t end. “Even when I came back to my place in Pretoria we found that I was burgled. He was obviously watching me and my place. I even found him trying to break into my place at 04H00 one morning. This man is dangerous and must be caught. He has a gun. I saw it myself,” she said. But Du Preez said she made a decision not to give Malot any more power over her life. Though the couple dated for two months, Du Preez said she never met any of Malot’s family or friends.

“He was very presentable and spoke nicely. Every time we were meant to go to his family, something always came up. In fact, after everything I contacted his sister who told me they had written him off years ago and had no contact with him,” she said. “I try and get on with life. I still came out okay but there are other women who are complete wrecks. These days I get strange Facebook requests and strange things are happening. “I have changed my locks and I am very careful these days. Even paranoid. We are still living in fear,” she said.