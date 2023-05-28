Get inspired to make your house a home with The Home Quarter

Johannesburg - Curated, home-grown, and always on trend – shop home ware and home decor online with The Home Quarter for the personal touches to make your house a home. From statement styles to must-have drink ware essentials for the modern home makers, artificial plants that will make your head turn, and inspired home decor content, it’s now all available online.

Making your house a home is a process that requires time, effort, and creativity. It’s not just about timeless furniture pieces, decor, or the colour of the walls. It’s about creating a space that reflects your personality and lifestyle. Here are some of our top tips to help you create your dream living space. Supplied image from The Home Quarter. 1. Make it personal: Never underestimate the power of a personal touch to make a space feel more like your own. Hang up family photos, display sentimental items, or create a gallery wall with your favourite artworks. 2. Create an inviting atmosphere: Soft lighting, comfortable furniture, and scented candles can transform a room into a retreat. Add our luxury woven throws to introduce texture and create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

3. Incorporate faux nature: Bring some greenery into your home with our range of lifelike artificial plants, flowers, or trees that will make heads turn. They not only add aesthetic appeal, but offer low-maintenance benefits. 4. Get organised: A cluttered space can make you feel stressed and overwhelmed. Our stylish yet practical storage solutions will help you with organising your home and create a more peaceful environment. 5. Pick your scent: Choosing a signature scent for your home can make it feel more welcoming. Whether it’s a diffuser, candle, or room spray, choose a scent that makes you feel refreshed, and happy.