Get inspired to make your house a home with The Home Quarter

Johannesburg - Curated, home-grown, and always on trend – shop home ware and home decor online with The Home Quarter for the personal touches to make your house a home.
From statement styles to must-have drink ware essentials for the modern home makers, artificial plants that will make your head turn, and inspired home decor content, it’s now all available online.
Making your house a home is a process that requires time, effort, and creativity. It’s not just about timeless furniture pieces, decor, or the colour of the walls. It’s about creating a space that reflects your personality and lifestyle. Here are some of our top tips to help you create your dream living space.
1. Make it personal: Never underestimate the power of a personal touch to make a space feel more like your own. Hang up family photos, display sentimental items, or create a gallery wall with your favourite artworks.
2. Create an inviting atmosphere: Soft lighting, comfortable furniture, and scented candles can transform a room into a retreat. Add our luxury woven throws to introduce texture and create a warm, inviting atmosphere.
3. Incorporate faux nature: Bring some greenery into your home with our range of lifelike artificial plants, flowers, or trees that will make heads turn. They not only add aesthetic appeal, but offer low-maintenance benefits.
4. Get organised: A cluttered space can make you feel stressed and overwhelmed. Our stylish yet practical storage solutions will help you with organising your home and create a more peaceful environment.
5. Pick your scent: Choosing a signature scent for your home can make it feel more welcoming. Whether it’s a diffuser, candle, or room spray, choose a scent that makes you feel refreshed, and happy.
Ultimately, it’s about creating a space that makes you feel comfortable, content, and inspired. By adding these personal touches, you can turn your house into a home that reflects who you are at this time in your life.
The Home Quarter offers multiple, safe, and secure payment methods, including Buy Now/Pay Later options, and a hassle-free 7-day return policy. Enjoy nationwide delivery to your door within 2–4 working days, or same/next working day delivery within Johannesburg and surrounding areas.
Stay up to date with our latest arrivals, exclusive offers, and original THQ content by following us online: @thehomequarter on Instagram or @thehomequartersa on Facebook #TheHQ #TheHomeQuarter