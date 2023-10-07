Get ready for the World Sports Betting Gr1 Cape Town Met

Johannesburg - The countdown to the 162nd edition of one of South Africa’s greatest races commenced in earnest on September 29, with the unveiling of the event theme that will get racing fans, fashionistas and the social set buzzing as the excitement builds towards a thrilling climax of glamour, grace and glory on January 27.

The magic carpet ride to the 2024, R2 million World Sports Betting Gr1 Cape Town Met is on, and the world-renowned sporting and social event promises the infusion of “Cape Splendour” into the vibrant world of thoroughbred horse racing. “Cape Splendour” embraces a glorious return to form, celebrating the evolution of horse racing at one of Cape Town’s most iconic sporting landmarks, Hollywoodbets Kenilworth. Inspired by the resplendence of the fairest Cape, “Cape Splendour” is a fusion of glamour, grace, and glory, from world-class hospitality to extraordinary haute couture. Early ante-post betting favourite with the big race sponsors, the champion chestnut Charles Dickens could become the second consecutive winner of the Cape flagship for champion sire Trippi, if his connections decide to run.

Cape Town's inhabitants and visitors will don their finest threads for the World Sports Betting Gr1 Cape Town Met. Aside from the racing and fashion fun, a family-focused area on the in-field will include a kids’ zone, food stalls, beer gardens and non-stop entertainment. Picture: Supplied. Success for the four-year-old would mean a maiden Met trophy for leading trainer Candice Bass-Robinson. It’s a date with destiny with all the makings of a sentimental fairy-tale moment in a race won four times by her legendary dad, Mike Bass. Charles Dickens’ champion owner-breeders Drakenstein Stud, previously enjoyed success in the great race with Oh Susanna in 2017, and Charles Dickens has another Trippi arrow in their bow in the highly accomplished Trip of Fortune, a four old which could well be the proverbial dark horse further down the early betting boards. It’s a defining race that every owner, trainer, jockey, breeder and groom want to win but the Drakenstein stars won’t have things all their way. A mouthwatering rematch could be on the cards when arch-rival See It Again, winner of the 2023 Gr1 SplashOut Cape Derby over the Met course-and-distance, travels from his KwaZulu-Natal home base.

The son of Twice Over would be humbled by the local champion twice. His trainer, Michael Roberts, a multiple SA and British champion jockey, won the Met in 1974 on Sledgehammer, and will go all out to join an elite club that's both ridden and trained a Met winner. The third choice in the World Sports Betting ante-post market is the Sean Tarry-trained SA Horse Of The Year, Princess Calla, who could become the fourth fairer sex victress of the 2000m contest this century. The Maine Chance-bred daughter of Flower Alley has been a superstar for owner Mario Ferreira and would aim to win beyond 1800m for the first time in her illustrious career.

“Cape Racing is proud and excited to unveil a new, upgraded Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racecourse. This revitalised venue will elevate the iconic race to new heights and create a fresh experience. We’re excited to blend fashion, food, and world-class entertainment in a unique space, ensuring that the 2024 World Sports Betting Cape Town Met will be bigger and better than anything that has gone before in what is a long and truly proud history,” he added. World Sports Betting CEO Warren Tannous said the leading betting brand was proud to be associated with one of the world’s significant horseracing events. “The World Sports Betting Cape Town Met is undoubtedly more than a horse race. It’s an iconic event that brings the Rainbow Nation together as we enjoy the thrill of the sport of kings and the majesty of the thoroughbred in a historic venue and social setting, where we celebrate life, champions, and the joys and rare privilege of being a part of history,” he added.