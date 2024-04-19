Hamad International Airport is ‘World’s Best Airport’

Hamad International Airport (DOH), Doha, Qatar, has again secured its position as the World’s Best Airport by the prestigious 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards held at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany. The airport also clinched the title of World’s Best Airport Shopping for the second time in a row and Best Airport in the Middle East for the 10th consecutive year. Hamad International Airport’s recognition is based on meticulous assessments conducted by air travellers. They evaluated the airport’s performance across key performance indicators and selected it as the best in the world among a group of over 500 global airport contenders.

Qatar Airways group chief executive officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, who spearheaded the development and growth of Hamad International Airport over the past decade, said: “This is a remarkable achievement for Hamad International Airport, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary of operational excellence, connecting passengers seamlessly from all around the world. It is a testament to the dedication of our team and partners, who have contributed to providing passengers with the finest travel experience. Our continuous investment in our facilities and pioneering initiatives in retail and hospitality within a single expansive terminal has made this achievement possible.” He emphasised the importance of understanding passenger needs and evolving travel trends. “At the heart of our growth strategy lies the passengers’ journey, their evolving needs, and our commitment to meeting and exceeding their expectations. We have introduced a diverse range of experiences at the airport, including ‘Souq Al Matar’, which brings Qatari hospitality and culture closer to travellers, ‘Orchard’, the ideal place for relaxation and rejuvenation between flights and an array of high-end lounges. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the industry to maintain our position as the world’s premier airport,” he added.