Hillbrow frail care residents’ face an uncertain future following news of centre's closure

Johannesburg - The lives of some 70 residents (and those of their families) at a frail care centre in Hillbrow have been turned upside down after receiving news that the centre has to close. Management and staff at the Tswelopele Frail Care Centre also face uncertain futures as they are not sure if they will still have jobs. The Department of Social Development (DSD) said the landlord issued a court order to the home to vacate the premises claiming the centre had not paid rent since 2018.

DSD communications manager Motsamai Motlhaolwa said the home was verbally informed by DSD that they would be moved to alternative accommodation with Tswelopele closing its doors on March 31. Motlhaolwa said an extension of three months has since been granted but that extension also caused much upheaval at the home. “The department had an urgent meeting with Tswelopele Frail Care Centre Board of management and the management of the organisation on January 26 at 8.30am (attendance register is available).They were given a copy of the court order, ordering the Department of Social Development to place Tswelopele Frail Care Centre’s beneficiaries in alternative accommodation with immediate effect. “Meetings with families also took place to inform them about the closure and the details regarding the transfer of residents and evidence can be produced on request,” he said.

Picture: Pixabay But this claim is being disputed by the home’s manager, Joseph Letlala, who said no meeting was held and that they were simply given the court order. Letlala said he was only informed of the extension on March 31 when he was called by DSD. Letlala added that while there is talk of a three-month extension, he’s not aware that any new agreements have been signed between the home and its service providers. DA spokesperson for Social Development Bronwyn Engelbrecht supported Letlala’s claim about the lack of communication and action from DSD. “None of the residents or their families had been given any formal written communication on the reasons for closure or when, or where they were being moved to. In anxiety, the residents waited on the unknown,” she said.

Letlala said a funding issue resulted in the home falling behind in paying its rent. The home owes the landlord around R3 million in outstanding rent. He added that attorneys for the centre requested a funding breakdown from DSD as to how the centre is being supported financially but that plea also fell on deaf ears. To make matters worse for the residents of Tswelopele, all the service contracts with Eskom, Telkom, pest control and medical suppliers were cancelled. When The Saturday Star spoke with Letlala this week he was running around to get the services reinstated, and so far only Telkom and the pest control services have been reinstated. Motlhaolwa said regarding food, nappies etc, the home was informed that DSD would make provision for these.

“On the April 8, Ms Manual, the Tswelopele social worker, was informed telephonically that food parcels will be delivered while the issue of the Service Level Agreement for funding is sorted out. Food parcels were indeed delivered on April 8 and Ms Manuel signed for receipt. Nappies are provided by the Department of Health. Toilet paper and toiletries will be delivered by Thursday, April 14,” he said. Motlhaolwa said the Service Level Agreement for funding would be made available on or before April 14 to cover for the three-month extension. “The residents are being moved as per court order served to the Department of Social Development as they are the custodians of older persons and people with disabilities.The residents will be moved to facilities rendering similar services like Tswelopele. These facilities are registered and funded,” he added.

Engelbrecht in turn has accused DSD of playing “deaf and dumb”. “The lives of 70 frail and disabled residents are in turmoil and they have no idea what tomorrow holds for them. The DA will continue asking questions and putting pressure on DSD to ensure all residents are placed in reliable and caring homes as a matter of urgency,” she said. When The Saturday Star spoke with Letlala yesterday, he had managed to get Telkom and the pest control services reinstated. Letlala said the Service Level Agreements DSD had promised to reinstate by April 14 had not been reinstated.