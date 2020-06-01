How Child Protection Week will be observed a little differently this year

Child Protection Week will be observed a little differently this year. Under the theme “Let us all Protect Children, During Covid-19 and Beyond”, the police, the government and civil society are urged to work more closely as the country fights the devastating coronavirus pandemic. “Child protection is not a week-long exercise out of a year, it is something which we must strive to do every day,” said Dr Shaheda Omar, director of the Teddy Bear Clinic. “Historically, there is always media hype around this important week. But often it is just politicking and scoring brownie points with initiatives and drives. “Yes, we see pockets of excellence, but sadly there is no consistency. We need to see that children’s rights and interests are addressed all the time, not just for one week in the year.” This year, she said, there was the added difficulty of fighting a global pandemic in addition to trying to keep children safe.

To commemorate Child Protection Week, Omar said the clinic had contacted disadvantaged schools all around Johannesburg and would be distributing masks and other essential items to learners.

“We’ll be speaking to them about their concerns around their future and Covid-19, which has affected their lives. We will be handing out teddy bears with a bookmark speaking to children’s rights and resources.

“The teddies are soft and furry and release endorphins, the happy hormones. It has a scientific element to create a sense of happiness. Each Grade 12 learner will also be handed some chocolates.”

The Teddy Bear Clinic will be visiting taxi ranks around the province to hand out food parcels and other essential items. “Many parents will go back to work on Monday. It is important to us that we show care to parents as well. It is the parent who must look after the children. Happy parent, happy child.”

Colonel Rajeeve Singh from the police’s vulnerable groups and victim empowerment division, said this year police had to do things differently in light of the current circumstances affecting the country.

“We are very determined to ensure the safety and protection of children from a police perspective during the current lockdown. The SAPS strives to uphold children’s rights and works very closely with communities. We depend on communities and concerned citizens to report any child abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Singh said the SAPS requested its provincial counterparts to engage with communities using digital platforms such as local community radio and TV stations to discuss child protection during the lockdown and encourage reporting thereof in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

“The messages will be produced in all official languages and distributed in communities and families through various media and social channels.

“The messaging will focus on the promotion and protection of the rights of children within the constraints of the lockdown; creating awareness on the safety nets for children; linking families and communities to available support services for better protection of children.”

Omar, however, criticised the police for their inconsistency in their response to victims.

“Even their communication or messaging is derogatory and dismissive of victims. They need to change their messaging approach and demonstrate more sensitivity to victims.

“Many times we see victims who have been turned away from police stations, made fun of or dismissed. It happens more often than not.

“We know it’s not the messaging from head office, but sadly it doesn’t always filter down to station level. It leaves the victims retraumatised and discourages them from reporting their abuse,” said Omar.

The Saturday Star contacted the Department of Social Development but no reply was received.

