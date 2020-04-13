How children are increasingly vulnerable during the lockdown

If you hear something or see something, say something. It’s an exhortation that has been made over and over again over the world, but now, as almost half the world is in lockdown, it’s even more important. This week, child rights organisations and NPOs pleaded with South Africans to speak up if they suspect a child is being abused, because the 21-day lockdown has meant vulnerable children now have no outlet to report physical abuse, rape and/or neglect. And they are especially vulnerable right now without access to their teachers or friends, and out of sight of the neighbours. Shaheda Omar, Director of Teddy Bear Clinic South Africa, said the organisation had received more than a dozen reports from whistle-blowers in the first few days of the lockdown. “Some of the perpetrators have been a biological father, a school principal and even a religious leader,” she said. She is concerned there are many more cases just like these, but there is no communication among government departments.

“Nobody knows what is happening on the ground. This is scary,” she says.

The Clinic has intervened in over 30 cases so far since the lockdown began.

“These children now don’t have access to external resources like teachers, neighbours or the buddy system, who usually are the people who report the abuse.

“This is the unintended consequence of a lockdown for vulnerable children. The platforms which are available now - social media and phone numbers - are just not enough. I’m afraid these cases are but the tip of an iceberg.”

Katherine Brink, co-founder Little Brinks, said she’d seen a dramatic increase in cases as well.

“Monitoring cases has been a challenge, especially with so many unable to leave home to report. More kids have been removed from their parents from the streets too. Some of these parents have also been arrested.

“We have had a parent locked up for theft because she was unable to make money for her drug habits as she usually did, so she used her own child to steal,” said Brink.

Luke Lamprecht, of Women and Men against Child Abuse, said the effect of the lockdown on the already burdened and collapsing child protection system, would be catastrophic.

“The social fabric for child protection is already strained, and with the additional stresses of the world, the fight for resources, increased stress levels, kids with behavioural problems, it will create a living nightmare for children. In terms of child protection, we were not ready for this.”

Lamprecht said hundreds of vulnerable children had been locked away now with no-one to turn to.

“When you add people’s living conditions in townships and informal settlements, you have nine people in a single room. Social distancing is not a thing there. It just won’t happen.”

Omar added that there was a big correlation between nutrition and violence.

“When people can’t secure an income, they will be stressed and lose their patience, especially with their children. When we eat, our serotonin levels increase. It makes us feel good, and our mood is elevated. But when we are hungry, our mood is deflated. Parents build up resentment and may take this out on whoever is there. This is usually the child.”

All children are vulnerable at this time, not just those in violent or predatory homes. Parents needed to be particularly alert at this time and not forget about the safety of their children, said Omar.

“Do not send them to shops by themselves. There are paedophiles waiting and lurking and will jump at any opportunity.

“Parents must also be mindful of the children’s online activity during this lockdown.

Kids can become susceptible to grooming. They are bored and frustrated and can succumb to the advances of predators because of loneliness and because they seek attention. They can latch on easily.”

“Engage with your children, often. This is a good time to initiate journalling. Have your kids write down their experiences of the day, the positive and negative. Stay connected, so you can address any anxieties they may have as they arise.”

