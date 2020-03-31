How the deadly 1918 Spanish Flu is similar to the coronovirus

If there is one man in South Africa who is overjoyed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to declare a lockdown this week for the next 21 days, it must be UCT Emeritus Professor of History, Howard Phillips Phillips, a historian and historical epidemics expert, is the pre-eminent authority on the Spanish Flu pandemic which hit South Africa in three waves between 1918 and 1919, ultimately killing 300 000 people, most of them black and coloured, most unrecorded and in the Transkei. When he submitted his PhD thesis on the subject to UCT back in 1984, he wrote: “The paradox - the worst natural disaster experienced in South Africa has little place in its history or official memory.” Phillips’s research on South Africa took him into the field of epidemics generally, culminating in his writing Plague, Pox and Pandemics: A Jacana Pocket History of Epidemics in South Africa. In 2018, the centenary of the Spanish Flu he wrote In a Time of Plague: Memories of the Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918 in South Africa and addressed half a dozen conferences. “In December last year, I was at what I thought was the last marker of the centenary, speaking about forgetting and remembering. In the last month I have been writing up my chapter on exactly that. It has been astonishing to write about one pandemic against the backdrop of another. It’s not something that’s going to happen again, I hope”.

There are many similarities between the two pandemics; the first is the speed of transmission, in 1918, that was determined literally by the steamship and the steam train, in 2020, it’s been the jet aircraft taking it across the world.

What many South Africans don’t know is that there were three different - and separate - waves of the flu epidemic in 1918/19; the first was recorded in Durban on September 9, making its way north to Johannesburg and the Gold Fields.

At first the cases were mild and deaths were rare. The greatest tragedy occurred on ERPM Mines when a winding engine driver was suddenly prostrated by a bout of flu that he crashed the cage he was lifting with 41 miners in it onto the shaft head, causing it to plummet down and kill 28; injuring another eight.

That was October 1, five days later the weekly death toll on the Witwatersrand gold mines was more than 200 a week, with thousands more laid up. But, by having infected so many on the Rand and in Natal this first wave might have protected the eastern part of the country from what was to come next.









The biggest killer would arrive in Cape Town on the SS Jaroslav on September 13, carrying South African Native Labour Corps troops (the same unit whose members perished on the SS Mendi in February 1917). There were 1300 troops on board, 43 of whom had contracted the flu when the ship docked in Freetown, Sierra Leone. The troops were quarantined in Cape Town for three days. Those without symptoms were allowed to go home between September 16 and 17.

Another contingent of returned soldiers on a second troop ship, the SS Veronej was also quarantined for three days and then allowed to embark on trains for their homes all across the country. By October 7, “Cape Town was a stricken city” wrote the Cape Argus. Between October 8 and 13,300 people died a day, mostly in District 6 and in the areas adjoining the harbour, before such high mortality began to occur throughout the rest of the city too. On October 10 it spiked to 442 and didn’t drop until October 19. Only on October 24 did the daily death toll drop below 50.

There were horrifying reports of bodies piled up on the pavements in Sea Point for up to five hours before they could be buried en masse. There were reports of profiteering too with the price of lemons and oranges in particular spiking to match the demand.

A week after the pandemic was reported in Cape Town the first cases were recorded in the diamond capital of Kimberley. It hit the black workers in the De Beers mine compounds first, leading to the suspension of mining on September 30. By October 3, the pandemic hit the white side of the city, “like an avalanche fell on us”, a reader told the town’s Diamond Fields Advertiser.

Within days, four of the town’s 10 doctors had fallen ill. The death rate in the first 12 days of October reached 600/1000. The town would have been wiped out in 16 months if the rate had continued. Everything closed, with banks opening only between 9am and 10am. A piece of red cloth in a window signified a case in the house which the other inhabitants were too sick to deal with. De Beers started burying workers at night in mass graves. But almost as suddenly as the epidemic hit, it passed.









Black October would exert a heavy toll: 4302 dead in Cape Town, 4696 in Kimberley and 1291 in Bloemfontein. Most of the deaths in the hinterland would never be recorded; the official count was 142 000, but as Phillips said this week, “it was an absolute thumb suck”. To get a better estimation, he took the 1911 census of all races and then the figures at the 1921 census. If the 1911 figures were projected forwards, there were almost 400 000 fewer people in 1921 than there ought to have been.

The pandemic left a deep scar on the psyche of those who survived it and, briefly, there was an incredible feeling of altruism that transcended racial divisions, especially because of the effort white South Africans had put in to reach out to stricken black and coloured victims in Cape Town, Kimberley and Bloemfontein.

As journalist and author Selby Msimang mused to Phillips in 1981, shortly before his death: “In these days with all their uncertainty, perhaps such an epidemic would create a new spirit”. The experience of Black October would spawn many innovations, chief among them the Public Health Act enacted in 1919, which would last almost unchanged for 60 years and an uptake in the use of crematoria as an alternative to burial. There was also a surge in people taking out life insurance policies.

Most of all, there was an incredible zeal to fix the slums and address the poverty which many blamed for the spread of the virus. Within a year, though, much of that spirit had dissipated, replaced by the hard reality of contemporary South African life, society and politics.

Many blamed the war for visiting this plague upon them, especially the Germans. Some saw it as divine retribution. It’s natural, says Phillips, hard wired into people’s DNA, a standard human response throughout history to rationalise what’s happening by finding someone or something to blame - like US President Donald Trump determinedly calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus”.

“We always want to do that, because it reassures us that we’re the victims, we’re not to blame, that we didn’t bring it on ourselves.”

Quarantine was another similarity separated by a century of history. As Phillips says, the need to get away from infection is a human instinct that can be traced back 3 000 years. Many kicked against the restrictions of the government the following year when there was a third outbreak. The Dutch Reformed Church council in Ladybrand was summonsed for ignoring a ban on religious gatherings by holding a service on Good Friday, while school closures remained contentious.

“The problem in 1918 was that the quarantine was very leaky indeed. The examination of people was very cursory. If there’s one thing we have to avoid it’s that. Italy is now saying ‘if only we had acted decisively in February’. We have to avoid being in a situation in the middle of April saying, ‘if only we had acted resolutely in the middle of March’.

“The only answer is to bite the bullet, to make the hard decisions. What the Spanish flu showed us is what a catastrophe could look like. We have to redouble our efforts because, without vigorous action immediately, the signs are there that we really are in deep, deep trouble.”

He was speaking on Monday. On Monday night Cyril Ramaphosa effectively closed the country down for 21 days from midnight on Thursday. The rest of the world is slowly, unevenly, following suit in a bid to halt the infection and lessen its ultimate impact.

