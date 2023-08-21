How the metaverse is helping bring water to Africa

Johannesburg - Despite some progress, more than 418 million people in Africa still lack basic access to drinking water. The United Nations’ charter on the right to access to water says access to water and sanitation are recognised by the United Nations as human rights – fundamental to everyone’s health, dignity and prosperity.

However, billions of people around the world are still living without safely managed water and sanitation. Marginalised groups are often overlooked and sometimes face discrimination as they try to access the water and sanitation services they need. Governments must take a human rights-based approach to water and sanitation improvements, so that no one gets left behind. The charter goes on to say: “Duty-bearers must direct their interventions to those most in need and develop their capacities to fulfil their obligations. A human rights-based approach also creates a framework for rights-holders to participate and to hold duty-bearers accountable.”

To help change this trajectory, Innovation Africa has delivered more than 800 successful projects across 10 African countries since 2008, improving the lives of more than four million people. To further this mission, Africarare is creating a digital custom-made Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Africa village in Ubuntuland to showcase the organisation's life-changing work. Through this village, viewers can learn more about the technology used, experience the success stories and witness the impact of their life-changing work. Co-founder and CEO of Africarare, Mic Mann, said in a historic move, Africarare joined forces with non-profit organisation Innovation Africa to help deliver clean drinking water to people across the continent.

“The partnership seeks to empower rural communities by providing access to clean water and light, using Israeli drone, solar, water and agricultural technologies, and in doing so, change lives through this innovative approach. In addition, Africarare will be launching a unique collection of Water Drop NFTs called ‘Drops of Life.’ The collection includes five water drops, including Diamond, Gold, Silver, Platinum and Bronze, each with different attributes and variations based on the type of donation from the buyer. For example, the Diamond Drop will provide a village with water for life, and includes a physical trip to the village where water has been provided, to turn on the taps for the first time as well as a 3x3 village in Ubuntuland to view all data around the water production in 3d,” he said. Mann said the ‘Drops of Life, or NFTs, will be available mid-2023, and all the proceeds from the sales will be donated to support Innovation Africa’s ongoing projects.

Mann said the aim is to secure water for more than a billion people by using AI. Founder and CEO of Innovation Africa, Sivan Ya’ari, said access to water is a right, not a privilege. ‘’We are proud to support the incredible work of Innovation Africa, and we believe that through the metaverse and web3, we can help them achieve their goals in a new and exciting way. By participating in the Drops of Life fund-raiser, you, too, have the power to make a difference and transform someone's life for the better. We are truly excited to launch this partnership with Africarare, taking this unique opportunity to create NFT’s for good and enable each buyer to make a direct, significant and transformative impact with each Drop of Life purchased. Access to water is a right, not a privilege, and we are grateful for your support,” said Ya’ari.