How the national lockdown will affect the stock of winter clothes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Winter is coming but the coronavirus sweeping across the globe could potentially see South Africans literally be left in the cold. With the 21-day national lockdown under way, consumers are forced to stay away from malls for the foreseeable future - certainly into the colder months. Wayne van der Rheede, chief executive of Wear SA, a proudly South African design, manufacturing and retail firm, said a secondary issue could be that the coronavirus might cause a shortage of winter clothes. “As is the case with most clothing retailers, Wear SA plans ranges a season in advance and while we already have made winter clothes, these are just a few of the items because we always add to the stock we already have as the season progresses.” Van der Rheede added that since its factories had been forced to shut, there would likely be a delay in around April or May.

“We are just playing it by ear now and once the lockdown is lifted and the country is free of the coronavirus, we will have a stakeholder meeting and determine where we are at.”

But a silver lining for Wear SA and other local fashion houses was that the delays caused by the pandemic could see them bounce back easier than their counterparts who are heavily reliant on sourcing much of their material from other countries abroad massively affected by the coronavirus.

“We solely use and buy locally manufactured products so once the country is free of the coronavirus it will be much easier for us to continue our operations and stock shelves with winter wear.”

But for scores of other chain store retailers where the vast majority of South Africans buy their clothes, shoes and other accessories from, much of their items are imported.

This includes China, where the coronavirus emerged, Italy which is the epicentre of the pandemic, as well as other badly hit countries including Vietnam, India, Turkey, the UK and the US.

SA’s manufacturing industry’s reliance on imported clothing from these and several other overseas countries started when sanctions were lifted and the country was allowed to trade with the rest of the world when apartheid ended.

It has been cheaper to import manufactured goods than what would be paid for locally manufactured goods.

“Now is the time to buy local and support local retailers. Not only will it be easier to get winter clothes, but it will also save millions of jobs and grow the economy, which is expected to take a massive knock,” said Van der Rheede.

Meanwhile, SA Fashion Week chief Luciila Booysen admitted that while the coronavirus and consequent national lockdown would cause devastating challenges for local designers, she believed they would rise above it.

“Our designers are brave and resilient and I believe that they will be able to pick up the pieces quite swiftly.”

The Saturday Star