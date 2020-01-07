How to build your summer body and shed excess holiday weight









It’s the new year and, after several weeks of indulgence, you may have vowed to get fit and lose weight. However, trying to do too much can be overwhelming and cause injury. The Saturday Star's Sameer Naik spoke to three leading fitness athletes for tips on how to get back on track with your fitness and have a healthier year ahead. Marcelle Collison: Qualified ISSA personal trainer and IFBB figure pro athlete.

My days can get insanely busy so instead of sleeping in and then trying to train after work, I get up a little earlier, get to gym, and train, even if it’s a shorter session (quality vs quantity) then get to work. You have to assess and plan your schedule and, if it’s important to you, you’ll make time!

My advice for making eating healthier easier would be to prepare your meals the night before. I try to pack my meal bag the night before, to have it all ready for the morning. Keeping healthy snacks, fruit and shakes in the house are always winners.

Marcelle Collison is a qualified personal trainer and IFBB pro athlete. | Picture: Cindy Ellis/ Fitness Magazine; Soulby Jackson





What are your five favourite exercises?

Squats. Jumping squats. Dumbbell squats. Barbell squats just squats! Shoulder press, seated rows, lunges and tricep extensions.

What advice can you give to women?

Book an appointment for yourself daily, whereby you can enjoy a 45-60min session of some form of fitness activity, whether it be pilates, yoga, weight training, etc.

This is “you” time. Your future self will thank you! I am truly passionate about assisting women in particular change their lifestyle. The lifestyle you adopt will have a ripple effect on your partner and your children and that in itself is empowering.

Eat small regular, healthy meals. Don’t starve yourself

Don’t be afraid of carbohydrates Just eat the good type, complex carbohydrates.

Plan and prepare your meals.

Always carry a fruit or nuts in your bag.

Make healthy choices daily.

Can you give our readers a few handy tips for building and maintaining a fit summer body?

Get active daily.

Keep well hydrated.

Eat good fats, lean proteins and complex carbohydrates.

Enjoy some rest and relaxation time too.

Avoid sugars, breads, alcohol, processed foods (find a balance).

Do you use any fitness or health apps to keep on track?

Yes, initially I enjoyed using the app called My fitness Pal. It was a great way to keep count of the calories I consumed throughout the day.

Sometimes, even though I was eating healthy foods, my portions may have been too big, affecting my results. I also have a training app that keeps me checked in and on track with my training.

There are many apps available that could assist in tracking your workouts, tracking your meals. It’s great and keeps you accountable!

What does your diet look like?

My eating will go hand in hand with my training, therefore, on days I don’t train, I reduce my calories slightly compared to my days I know I’m going to be training very hard. I have adopted a pescatarian style of eating, therefore my protein sources are more that of fish and eggs.

I structure my eating to have three main meals: breakfast, lunch and supper, with two small snacks in between those meals if needed. I like to eat small regular meals throughout the day and aim to keep my body well-hydrated.

Sibusiso Kotelo: South Africa’s youngest and first ever black IFBB pro bodybuilder

South Africa’s youngest and first ever black IFBB pro bodybuilder, Sibusiso Kotelo.





What tips can you give to people who are really busy to reduce workout time, or to make eating healthier easier?

Personally I train smart, not necessarily hard. Contrary to popular belief people assume that spending a lot of time at the gym yields more results. At most a big muscle group will take me an hour and a small muscle group will be roughly 40 minutes.

If you work effectively there is no need for time to be a constraint to not train, it’s all about finding the correct programming to maximise the time that you do have available.

With regards to nutrition, it is fundamentally important to understand that calories in equals calories out. Once you have covered that basis, you then make a concerted effort to ensure you are meeting your daily calories using healthier food choices, the easiest way to achieve this is by meal prep.

How many times a week do you visit the gym?

On season, I train four days a week, all consisting of double sessions. Off season I train Monday to Friday.

Rest day is very important as we all know you build muscle when you use correct nutrition and sufficient rest, not at the gym.

What are your top five favourite healthy snacks?

Dark chocolate, Jungle Oats bars, yoghurt, cashew nuts, pineapple and peanut-butter.

What are your five favourite exercises to do?

Anything that constitutes legs.

What advice can you give to men who are keen on living a healthy and active lifestyle?

Get started, by that I mean just start, that is one step in the right direction.

Make better food choices.

Be in a fit and healthy conducive environment.

Invest in a good coach.

Can you give our readers a few handy tips for building and maintaining a fit summer body?

No one chases a summer body in summer, the best tip I can give you is “build in winter”.

The easiest way to maintain your summer body is to stay as active as possible and to not deviate too far from your plan.

Do you use any fitness or health apps to keep on track?

Yes, I use trainerize, as both an athlete and a coach. I also use “my fitness pal” to track my calories.

Le Che Hendry: SADTA-affiliated professional dancer and fitness instructor

Le Che Hendry is a professional dancer and fitness instructor. | Picture: Nicolene Kriel/ Blue & Brown Photo





What does your diet look like?

When maintaining, during my off season, I still keep my food intake pretty clean. The one thing I allow is if my body craves something, I will have it. So I allow myself to still have treats in between.

On a regular day, in my off season, I generally have boiled eggs and rice cakes with peanut butter for breakfast. Snacks include NPL protein shakes and sometimes fruit or nuts. Lunch and dinners always include a clean protein source low in fats, a carbohydrate whether it be butternut, pumpkin, or sweet potato, and on the odd occasion some basmati. I will either have vegetables with that or a salad.

I do still have sauces and sweeteners in my foods so that I don’t feel like I’m on a permanent diet.

How many times a week do you visit the gym?

At the moment, I do five to six days a week but only once a day. Rest days are so important for not only your body to recuperate but also your mind. Training is as much a mental game as it is physical. Your body works hard every day to support even normal bodily functions and if you push it too hard without breaks, you will feel the repercussions of it in the long run.

What tips can you give to people who are really busy to reduce workout time, or make eating healthier easier?

There are no short cuts to living the best and healthiest life you can. This lifestyle is not for people who make excuses. I have always found that when someone wants something badly enough, they will make a way. This is an expensive lifestyle choice for those who will do anything to have it.

How important are supplements?

I never place a high importance on supplements due to the fact that we live in a world where we are made to believe that whatever is in the bottle will give you your dream body and, more often than not, people are disappointed because they expect the products to bring them results. I only ever use supplements to aid my progress.

