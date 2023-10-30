How to support the Ladles of Love 2023 Sarmiethon campaign

Johannesburg - It’s time to get ready again for World Sandwich Day next Friday and supporting the annual Ladles of Love Sarmiethon. Backed by key sponsors Coronation Fund Managers and Anchor Yeast, the Sarmiethon will this year unite corporates and the public around the goal of distributing a whopping 90 000 sandwiches to those in need.

This year’s Sarmiethon Challenge will take place with events in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and Ladles of Love invites companies to participate in these amazing, morale-boosting team-building events. There are still five corporate tables up for grabs. How does it work? Firstly, corporates and the public alike can get involved in the Sarmiethon by buying sandwiches at R10 each via the www.ladlesoflove.org.za online store. Each donation will help Ladles of Love to feed a child in need with two meals a day. Secondly, they have called on corporates to enter their teams of volunteers to come and make sandwiches on Friday, November 3 at sponsored venues V&A Makers Landing in Cape Town and AtEds in Houghton, Johannesburg. This is the ideal corporate end-of-year team-builder and will make an enormous difference to those in need.

Corporate Sandwich-Making Challenge For the Corporate Sandwich-Making Challenge, companies are invited to enter a team of 10 members and make as many sarmies as they can with bread sponsored by Blue Ribbon, and jam from Rhodes Quality, ensuring that every cent raised from the donation fee goes to the Ladles of Love charity’s distribution of the sandwiches. The cost per team entry is a donation R25 000 and 18A tax certificates will be issued. The team package includes all ingredients, hospitality, and branding.

All staff and supporters can make a contribution, even if they don’t volunteer. For instance, companies can launch internal campaigns to drive sandwich sales through the Ladles of Love online store using their company name as a reference. Ladles will tally the contributions up by 1pm on World Sandwich Day and allocate funds raised to the team before a prize-giving for the best team. There are prizes up for grabs for the team that makes the most sandwiches in the four-hour challenge, the team that raises the most amount of money by selling sandwiches at R10 each, the team with the most spirit and “gees”, and the best-dressed team. Why we must support Sarmiethon

“Every year we celebrate World Sandwich Day for one simple reason, because we have seen the power of a simple sandwich to provide relief to people who are starving. When children take the first bite of their sarmies and smile when it hits the hunger spot, you realise a sandwich is priceless,” said Danny Diliberto, founder and managing director of Ladles of Love. “At Ladles of Love, sandwiches became part of our ‘DNA’ during 2020 when during lockdown we started a sandwich drive, calling for households in the suburbs to make sarmies. It is safe to say that millions and millions of people in poverty-stricken areas have been gifted sandwiches made by people more fortunate, who did so with kindness and compassion,” said Diliberto. Coronation group head of marketing Wisahl Ganief said the well-known fund manager would support the annual Sarmiethon again because of the positive impact that the initiative makes. Coronation is a long-time partner of Ladles of Love and is deeply invested in food security as a national issue.