Bubele Booi makes waves with Beyonce in America.

Johannesburg - Bubele Booi knew he needed to take a risk. If he was to take the next step in his music career, there was only one thing he could do: move abroad. So the Joburg born BMus Music Technology graduate packed up his life and moved to Brooklyn, New York, to chase his dreams.

“I left South Africa to do my Master’s at New York University. This was the easiest way to get to the US and buy myself time to figure out the music space,” says Booi.

“It felt like the next big exciting challenge. New York is a city that never stops moving, so it seemed like the right fit for me.”

He also hoped to meet influential people in the music industry.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy. New York is a tough city. The values of the city are the direct antithesis of ubuntu. But I felt that with the small successes we made in music in the South African market it was important to keep growing.”

And New York has really proved to be the next big step for Booi.

Just months after landing in the Big Apple, he landed the opportunity to work with global superstar Beyoncé .

The 25-year-old has co-written and produced a song for Beyoncé. It features in her new album The Lion King: The Gift.

Booi wrote and co-produced Find Your Way Back with Beyoncé and Robert Magwenzi.

So, how did he end up working with one of the biggest artists on the planet?

“My publisher had been trying to get me a meeting in the New York office of Universal Music Group for a few months and eventually Ari Gelaw, who had recently moved to the company from another label, agreed to take a meeting with me. I played her a few tunes and in minutes she whipped out her phone and what I thought was boredom was actually her setting up another meeting for me at Beyonce’s imprint.

“Monday morning I met with Mariel Gomerez, who’s an incredible A&R at Beyoncés label, and the journey began.”

Booi is one of the many African artists that features on Beyoncés newest album.

While he wasn’t lucky enough to meet Beyoncé while working on the song, he says working with an artist of her magnitude was a privilege.

“It has been an unbelievable experience. I didn’t get to meet Beyoncé and I missed her in studio by two hours when we were in LA.

“I can’t speak too much on the process but I can say the Bey is completely clear of her vision. Every person involved catches the vision almost instantly, and when things start flying around the room, and between studios and locations, it’s all held together by her vision.

“She stated it very clearly - a love letter to Africa.”

Booi says he always believed that he would one day work with an artist like Beyoncé.

“To survive in the music industry, I think that one has to possess a certain sense of belief. If you’d told me a year ago that in 12 months I’d have a cut with Bey, I would have laughed.”

The producer says he owes a lot to the superstar for giving him a chance.

“I can’t even begin to express my gratitude. It’s humbling and I know this is an extraordinary circumstance.

“I’m so excited to be part of it.”

He believes that working with Beyoncé will open many doors for him.

“I’ve already seen glimpses of that. People are suddenly paying attention. I like to think the work put in over the years has sharpened my skill set enough that I won’t drop the ball.

“I left home with a suitcase and a keyboard and the dream is to use those tools to make music that really speaks to people.”

Booi adds that his family are incredibly proud of his now-famous collaboration.

“They’re beyond thrilled. They know the whole journey, so I think it means even more for them.

“My family has sacrificed so much for me to be able to pursue this.

“My parents have given me every opportunity and resource, at great personal cost. Now they’re seeing the fruits of that sacrifice. I’ll never be able to repay them, but if I keep working maybe I’ll come close.”

