“I fear no man,” - says boxer Kevin Lerena as he already has his next bout in mind

Johannesburg - South African boxer Kevin Lerena pulls no punches. When asked if he battled with his Polish opponent Mariusz Wach’s size in his heavyweight bout this past weekend, Lerena emphatically replies: “ Not at all. I smashed him.”

The boxer, affectionately known as “Two Guns”, took another positive step in his heavyweight career by defeating Wach by unanimous decision on Saturday night at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. Scores were 120-108, 120-108, and 118-110 for Lerena, who improved his record to 28-1, with 14 knockouts. The southpaw, who resides in Johannesburg, was at a significant height and reach disadvantage against Wach and looked like he struggled early on in the fight as he was unable to get into any rhythm.

Lerena finally got going by the third round as he began to land the more effective punches between the two. But while he agrees that it was a tough fight, he denies that he battled to win. “It was a different experience, for sure,” Lerena told the Saturday Star.

“I’ve never fought such a big man. He was tough as hell, but it was something that I expected.” Kevin Lerena at Smith’s Boxing Gym. Picture: Itumeleng English. His victory over Wach sees Lerena claim the vacant IBO Intercontinental Heavyweight title. The 30-year-old says he was delighted and that his victory puts him on the right track to achieving his dream of dominating the heavyweight division.

It was only Lerena’s second heavyweight bout, having defeated Bogdan Dinu a few months ago to become the WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion. “It’s a really great feeling to have won, and I am looking forward to the future.” His victory over Wach received praise from the boxing world, with boxing legend David Haye one of the first to congratulate Lerena.

Kevin Lerena(R), with his trainer Peter Smith(L) at Smith’s Boxing Gym. Picture: Itumeleng English In a personal message of congratulations, Haye said: “Amazing combos!!. Great Work. He’s (Wach) a solid name brand heavyweight.” Lerena said it was an honour for him to have received praise from the British boxing legend. “It’s an honour, as he was once a cruiser-turned heavyweight champ.”

Golden Gloves Promotions boss Rodney Berman also expressed his delight with the win and said it was not only good for local boxing but could be a boon for the country as well. “There is more to Kevin’s win than appears,” Berman told the media. “Apart from the boxing aspect of it, when you have a recognised heavyweight fighter, you then have the opportunity to promote your country the world over because that division is global. “Everyone, the world over, is interested in a potential heavyweight champion, so whenever Kevin fights, the rest of the world will be interested, and that brings attention to our country.”

Kevin Leren during the press conference. Picture: Antoine de Ras. Lerena says his intention was to “make a noise” in the heavyweight division, and he believes that he had done that. “To a certain degree, my victory over Wach has created a fair bit of noise. However, there is a lot more noise to come from me.” Asked whether he had the potential to take over the heavyweight division and become one of the all-time greatest heavyweight boxers in the world, Lerena says: “If you don’t believe in yourself, then you are setting yourself up for failure, and failure isn’t an option.

Now, he has his sights set on other opponents. “There are so many opponents to choose from. I would like to fight Carlos Takam or Otto Wallin, if they don’t out price themselves.” He says, ultimately though, he’d love to take on the best in the heavyweight division.

“I’d love to take on the best three at the moment, which are Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. I fear no man, and I am ready to take on whoever they put in front of me.” Lerena also believes that he is in the best condition of his life right now. “I am most certainly in my prime,” said the Joburg-born fighter.

Kevin Lerena(R), with his trainer Peter Smith(L) at Smith’s Boxing Gym. Picture: Itumeleng English. But the celebrations after his win were low-key, he said. “I just went for dinner and spent time with friends and family. I am low-key.” The southpaw boxer says he is now resting and recovering but will soon be back in the gym and ready to prepare for his next bout.