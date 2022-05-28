IN PICTURES: Vosloorus children construct makeshift swing while they dream of a park to play in

Johannesburg – The township of Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni faces several struggles daily.This area near Germiston is notorious for its high unemployment rate, problems with service delivery as well as alarming incidences of crime. Vosloorus’s youngsters are not exempt from these challenges and, because of the lack of resources in their neighbourhood, they are often left to their own devices when it comes to entertaining themselves.

In Section 47, some of the area’s children have come together to create their own impromptu park. Eleven-year-old Ntokozo Khumalo and his friends who have transformed rusted playground equipment in an open veld into a swing The makeshift park was previously the site of a church which has since been demolished.

Now, the youngsters have tied mat-like material on to the old playground equipment to make a swing for themselves. They told The Saturday Star during a visit to the area this week that they don't have any swings or other playground equipment near them and this is why they decided to make their own, using whatever they could find around them. Khumalo admitted that their swing had caused him and his friends considerable discomfort as the material often cuts into their skin.

This, however, did not seem to deter them as they could be seen enjoying the autumn sunshine on their hand-made swing. They hope that the government will one day create a park that they and their friends can safely enjoy. The Saturday Star