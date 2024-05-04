Inflation dip offers slight relief for hard-pressed SA consumers

The country’s recent inflation dip from 5.6% in February to 5.3% in March marks a significant, albeit subtle, turn for the better in the midst of a troubling economy, head of National Debt Advisors, Sebastien Alexanderson, said on yesterday (Friday). Alexanderson said the reduction in inflation, which was the first one this year, arrived as a much-needed breather for consumers who have been grappling with an ongoing debt crisis and escalating living costs, saying that it was a critical moment for economic recovery.

"The easing of inflation, though modest, provides a much-needed reprieve for our economy and a momentary sigh of relief for consumers," he added. Alexanderson, however, cautioned that this was a small respite in the broader context of South Africa's financial challenges. The decline in inflation comes at a time when the country is grappling with a deepening debt crisis. In his latest Budget speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana revealed a worsening fiscal deficit – from 4% to 4.9% of GDP.

At the time, Godongwana said the deficit translated into an alarming R356 billion in additional debt-service costs, which had consumed 20% of the nation's revenue. He said consumers had evidently been feeling the financial pressure, as highlighted by the latest TransUnion South Africa Industry Insights Report that revealed a significant 34.7% year-over-year surge in retail revolving accounts. Nonetheless, Alexanderson said the inflation dip was a critical juncture for South Africans, offering them a rare opportunity to regroup financially, also offering a moment to stabilise before forging ahead.

“When inflation rates are high, consumers tend to cut back on spending, delay investments, and struggle more with debt as their money buys less. Conversely, when inflation cools, as it has recently in South Africa, the immediate effect can be subtly uplifting,” he explained. Alexanderson suggested leveraging the current inflation decline to re-evaluate strained financial plans and offered the following strategic moves for consumers to consider: Invest Wisely: The dip in inflation could mean more favourable conditions for investments. Exploring options beyond traditional savings, like stocks, real estate, or mutual funds, might yield better returns in this new economic environment.

Refinance Debt: With inflation declining, interest rates might follow suit. This presents a perfect opportunity to refinance existing debts, potentially reducing monthly payments and overall interest costs. Enhance Savings: Use this period to solidify your financial safety net. Lower inflation often leads to decreased living costs, making it easier to save more for emergencies or future investments. Revise Spending Habits: Stable prices can help in reassessing and planning your budget more effectively. Identifying and eliminating unnecessary expenses could free up additional funds for saving or investing.