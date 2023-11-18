International Men's Day to be celebrated in grand style

International Men's Day, November 19, is a celebration of men and a platform for provocative discussions about manhood. It is a day for men to celebrate their achievements, and dispel stereotypes such as real men do not display vulnerability in difficult circumstances

Independent Media spoke with two individuals who are spearheading the efforts to make this day memorable. The founder of Amatyma International Mens Day, a prestigious annual that promotes discussions centred around men, is Thato "TT" Mbha, a well-known real estate mogul and businessman. Following the success of its inaugural year, the event returns this year with a stellar lineup of speakers to address men's wellness, with a focus on three wellness pillars: physical, mental, and financial wellness.

Mbha explained that he wanted to create something for men by men, where men must dress up, look good, and feel good about themselves. “When I was conceptualising this event I really wanted to create a safe platform for men to talk - men don't talk and as a result a lot of things are left unsaid. There are so many events for women on women's day and mother's day but when it comes to men's day - there are a few events that cater for men, “And they must be amongst other men who are going to inspire them whether physically from how well they look in a suit, or mentally to share some of their journeys, and experiences from other men.” said Mbha

Speakers include Nhlanhla Lux, Adbul Khoza, Mzwandile Ngubeni, Siphesihle Vazi, Eric Macheru, Simphiwe Majola, and William Lehong. Taz Singh, a well-known life coach and medium will be there to talk about mental health and give readings, and Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu will also speak. The events will be held at two locations: on November 18 in Durban at the Platinum Belt Lounge, Umhlanga (2 Palm Boulevard, Gateway, Umhlanga Ridge), and on November 19 in Soweto at Disoufeng Soweto (3166 Shinkhova St., Meadowlands West Zone 10).

Men's Imbizo is another highly anticipated event taking place in Soweto's Jabulani Safe Hub on Sunday to mark International Men’s Day. CEO Mpho Lerole said the event is all about honouring men and having discussions about problems that men encounter like financial wellness, mental health, depression, and marriage, as well as parental alienation, abuse, suicide, violence, and disrespect. The creation of safe spaces and persuasive interactions between the business community, government, men's forums, civil society, and the men's sector are also encouraged and supported by this initiative