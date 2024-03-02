It’s a dream come true, says Natasha on proposal by her life partner

After eight years together, Enrico Vermaak, finally popped the question to Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert during a romantic sunset yacht cruise from the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Congratulations have been flooding in for Joubert and Vermaak who announced their engagement on social media, capping up the month of love with an amazing tale to recount.

Having dated for years Joubert says they knew for a long time that they were life partners. A delighted Natasha, gushed: “Enrico and I have been together for eight-and-a-half years and have known for a long time that we are life partners. The setting was perfect and so special as both our families and friends had flown down for the occasion.” She was filming content when she saw her partner go down on one knee ready to propose in full the view of family and friends.

“I thought it might take place at a wine farm on Saturday but Enrico decided to switch things around and proposed during a Friday evening cruise. There were other people on board and I didn’t see any of my family or friends so I didn’t suspect a thing. However, he had organised that the top deck on the yacht was kept just for us, and our families were hiding downstairs in the kitchen area. I was filming content on the front of the yacht when suddenly Enrico was standing there, ready to propose, with our friends and family in town.” Joubert shared a glimpse of the proposal on her Instagram account, and wrote, “ Yes to today, tomorrow and every day after. Enrico and I celebrate 8 years and 5 months together today and eternity to come. Sakkie, ek’ lief vir jou. Ek gaan jour vroutjie word.” Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation was among the first to convey her congratulations: “We are delighted with the news of Natasha and Enrico’s engagement. We have got to know them as a couple during Natasha’s reign and know that they are going to be very happy together. And what better month to make it official than in the month of February.”