It’s easy to be blasé about cybercrime but we need to be extra vigilant

But now there’s something else we have to deal with; the rise in cybercrime. As we report today, hacking and gaining unauthorised access to the information of companies is the second worst in Africa. Only Kenya beats us, while Zambia trails both.

It is easy to be blasé about cybercrime, especially when viewed with the contact of murder or gender-based violence. After all, no one dies. We shouldn’t laugh it off. There is no such thing as a victimless crime, and the victims of corporate crimes are invariably the ordinary people, the staff and the clients who all end up paying.

Cybercrime is on the increase thanks to the surge in remote work that forced so many of us to work from home. Logging in through VPNs has opened the floodgates of opportunity for unscrupulous criminals to get into companies, access intellectual property or just hack into payrolls. Another old favourite is phishing via email.