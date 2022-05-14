Jason Goliath thrilled to have viewers in stitches as he takes on new Comedy Central Africa role

Johannesburg - South African comedic icon Jason Goliath has been manifesting his new Comedy Central Africa venture for the past decade. And this week, the home of 24-hour comedy on the continent announced the 40-year-old as the new voice of the channel.

“I have been watching Comedy Central for 10 years and secretly preparing for this moment,” Goliath admitted. “Being the voice of one of my all-time favourite brands is something I've always wanted to do.” While the South African actor, comedian, businessman and television presenter has already worked extensively with Comedy Central before, his new role will now allow him to take up the mic from this month, where he will voice some of the channel’s most iconic moments.

He will also be part of the comedy brand’s specials and features, including the all-new 10tertainment segment, which brings viewers some of the best international sitcoms and shows. “The 10tertainment feature promises that every weekday at 10pm (Central African Time), viewers will get to see some of their favourite sitcoms like they have never seen them before, curated in specific themes for a premium viewing experience,” vice-president of Comedy Central Africa Dillon Khan explained. Jason Goliath. Picture: Michelle Wastie. Meanwhile, Goliath, who is also acclaimed for his other entertainment work, such as his role as Gatiep in Ses Top La, is thrilled to be provided with this platform.

“After over a decade of working with Comedy Central, I'm still giddy with delight whenever I see myself on the network,” he told the Saturday Star this week. “Being the voice of one of my all-time favourite brands is something I've always wanted to do. The brand has a unique way of allowing artists like myself to express themselves on the channel and I am looking forward to exploring the funny.” Goliath is acclaimed for his previous Comedy Central work, including a season of the award-winning Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar in 2021.

But being a voice for the channel is set to be one of the biggest highlights of his career so far. “Comedy Central Africa has been part of many career highlights personally and for Goliath and Goliath. I am excited to add another chapter to the highlight reel.” This is also the first time that Goliath will be a voice of a channel, but it is a challenge he is up for.

“I am looking forward to finally having the room to sink my teeth into a role like this and the freedom to add my personality to it.” The funnyman described his comedy style as “high energy and conversational, led by personal experiences”. “I try to be relatable and work as hard as I can, but the secret is that I am absolutely in love with what I get to do.”

He has also applauded the level of comedy in South Africa, with the likes of Trevor Noah and others going on to find worldwide success. “South African comedy is beyond world class,” Goliath insisted. “Comedians feel funnier because our narrative and storytelling ability can’t be compared to any other comedy market globally.” Meanwhile, Khan added that Goliath is a perfect fit for Comedy Central Africa and expects him to flourish in his new role.