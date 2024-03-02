Jobs for ANC volunteers spark violent protest in Moqhaka, shuts down Free State town

Patronage and partisan remain at the order of the day in Moqhaka local Municipality, Free State. Councillors in the area want the municipality to hire ANC volunteers. This led to a protest that shut down the town of Steynsrus which, in turn, happened with the last voter registration week.

According to Tshepo Motha, ANC residents stopped the recruitment processes because people they preferred were not hired. “We have been enduring this behaviour for the past odd 30 years. If you are not an ANC member or your parents are not known, you are on your own in this town. “I am now glad that these people are fighting among each other, but the unfortunate thing is that we are becoming casualties as we are struggling to get water as things stand,” he added.

Kenotsi Molefe, a 34-year-old female from the area, shared Motha’s sentiments by saying jobs were only reserved for children of politicians. Molefe continued to say it was not only jobs that were reserved for the first children of their town, but also opportunities such as bursaries and learnerships and internships. “When you are nobody, you struggle for basic things, like water but when other families don’t have water, water trucks come immediately you would swear they were just (around) the corner.

“It’s tough to be here, but where else can we go because this is our home. I am even losing hope of voting as whoever we vote for, they are going to provide for their own people; it’s a mess,” she said. Molefe said these leaders accused former premier and now African Congress for Transformation (ACT) leader, Ace Magashule, of corruption, but he was the only person who thought of them. “Ntate Magashule was always making sure that we were taken care of during his time; everyone eats money, and yes, he might have eaten state money, but we didn’t care because everything we needed, we had. Now we struggle like beggars, but you will see them coming these elections,” she exclaimed.

Earlier, activist Dennis Bloem said the reason the free State municipalities found themselves were they were was due to lack consequences management. Bloem said this seed of corruption and malfeasance in the province was plant by the former Premier Magashule. “That corruption in the FS will not stop, the only way to stop it, is when these thugs who are masquerading as leaders in government can be put behind bars they must wear orange uniforms,” added Bloem.