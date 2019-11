Joburg firefighters pay final tribute to Bank of Lisbon heroes









Johannesburg - In the Friday afternoon rush hour, a handful of firefighters gathered outside the Bank of Lisbon building on Pixley Seme street. They were there for a final tribute: to honour their fallen comrades, at the place where they perished. On Sunday, the fire-scarred Bank of Lisbon will be no more. The building is to be imploded. “We decided that we wanted to do something quiet without the pomp and ceremony,” said one of those taking part. The person didn’t want to provide their name, as they are not authorised to speak to the media. A wreath was pinned to the fence. Next to it were the photographs of the three firefighters who died on 23rd floor of the building, on September 5, last year.

They were Simphiwe Moropane and Khathutshelo Muedi of Fairview fire station, and Mduduzi Ndlovu of Central fire station.

Some of those gathered had gone up to rescue the trapped firefighters. They are still battling with nightmares and lingering trauma of the fateful day.

When that call had gone out, firefighters, some off-duty, had rushed to the building to save their comrades. They were to battle the fire for three days.

Eight firefighters were finally rescued. Two of them were plucked from the roof of the building by a police chopper.

Two of the eight rescued firefighters were to spend two months in hospital after receiving extensive burns to their hands.

They are now back at work.

EMS workers are seen putting up pictures and a wreath at the Bank of Lisbon ahead of the implosion that will take place tomorrow where three firemen lost their lives on 5th September 2018. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA)

