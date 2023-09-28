Join the global movement on World Rabies Day: Uniting for ‘All for 1 – One Health for All’

Johannesburg - Today is the 17th World Rabies Day, and this year’s theme is “Rabies: All for 1, One Health for All”. This year’s theme extends from the accomplishments of the 2022 campaign, which similarly focused on the One Health concept.

However, this year’s focus takes a stride forward by emphasising collaboration, equality and the enhancement of the health systems. The slogan “All for 1, One Health for All” is derived from the famous Alexandre Dumas novel of “The Three Musketeers”: “All for one and one for all”. Similar to the perseverance of these fictional characters, this group of individuals overcame hardships and injustice to achieve their goals. This correlates with the struggles experienced with rabies control and how stakeholders need to join hands to overcome injustice (imbalanced health systems) and collaboratively pursue the global goal of eradicating human dog-mediated rabies deaths by 2030. All South Africans are urged to play their part, stay informed about rabies, and raise awareness within their sphere of influence. Rabies is a zoonotic disease and humans can become infected by an infected animal. The rabies virus is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal mainly through bites, scratches or licks. Rabies affects the brain and is fatal once a person or animal shows clinical signs.