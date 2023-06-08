Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Independent Online | Saturday Star
Search IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 8, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon produce and host ‘Celebrity Prank Wars’

Hollywood A-listers Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon are not only the hosts of the show but are also in the producers chairs. Photo by: E! Entertainment.

Hollywood A-listers Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon are not only the hosts of the show but are also in the producers chairs. Photo by: E! Entertainment.

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Comedy kings, Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon take their famous friendly feud to the next level with E!’s hilarious new competition series “Celebrity Prank Wars”, which premiers on E! Africa (DStv channel 124) on Sunday, July 2 at 7.05PM SAST.

It’s an all-out war as one celebrity pranks another, and the payback begins. Each episode will feature celebrities planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other, as hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart choose one winner of the Prank War.

Celebrities are always trying to up the ante as each prank is more elaborate than the next – all of them with unexpected twists, embarrassing situations and shocking reveals.

Celebrities would be smart to stay on high alert with these pranksters in town!.

Celebrity participants include: Anthony Anderson, Brie Garcia, Nikki Garcia, Lil Duval, Big E, Fantasia, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lil Jon, Kofi Kingston, Ludacris, Joel McHale, Killer Mike, Chance The Rapper, T-Pain, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Xavier Woods.

More on this

Celebrity Prank Wars is produced by Hartbeat and NCredible with Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Kevin Healey, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Mike Stein, Bryan Smiley, Thai Randolph, Jeff Clanagan, Michael Goldman and Ben Sumpter serving as Executive Producers.

Catch the trailer of this much-anticipated show on:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/NFYabbO5VNQ%22

Related Topics:

JohannesburgEntertainmentTV ShowsComedy

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe