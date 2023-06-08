Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon produce and host ‘Celebrity Prank Wars’

Johannesburg - Comedy kings, Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon take their famous friendly feud to the next level with E!’s hilarious new competition series “Celebrity Prank Wars”, which premiers on E! Africa (DStv channel 124) on Sunday, July 2 at 7.05PM SAST.

It’s an all-out war as one celebrity pranks another, and the payback begins. Each episode will feature celebrities planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other, as hosts Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart choose one winner of the Prank War.