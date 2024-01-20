KFC’s 19 million for Gift Of The Givers

Have you ever wondered, what happens to the R2 donation you’ve made at KFC stores? Well, you can rest assured that your contribution is put to good use. KFC’ is delighted that its “Add a Hope” festive campaign collected R9 516 058 from customers, and expressed its gratitude to South Africans for their generosity, saying: “We are thrilled to share some heartwarming news that speaks volumes about the incredible generosity and compassion within South Africa. Thanks to the overwhelming support and contributions from South African customers this past December.”

The fast food franchise said it had topped the nine million rand with an extra ten million rand bringing the total amount to a shopping R19 032 116 which was donated to Gift of the Givers. KFC said it was touched by the collective effort of every community member who had sacrificed hard-earned money and decided to trust it to put it to good use. “We are proud to report that the collective efforts of our community have far surpassed our initial goals”.

Gift of the Givers project manager, Ali Sablay confirmed that the proceeds of the campaign had been donated to the organisation. He said: “South Africans yet again have shown the spirit of Ubuntu, with a campaign that ran from December 1, to December 31. This is a positive sign as we have many projects that we are running in various rural areas. Gift of the Givers will be providing feeding schemes with additional ingredients in order to make sure that no child would goes to sleep hungry.” Sablay said the money would go a long way, especially in the Eastern Cape where many children have died of hunger.

“With this partnership we have with KFC, we will be able to sustain our feeding schemes for a long period and provide a child with a full meal”. Sablay said they had previously partnered with KFC in 2020 during the Covid season. That was the start of “a great partnership” between GOTG and KFC. He added that during 2023, KFC donated about R10 million rand for the GOTG’s Adult program which would go towards the organisation’s adult health campaign.