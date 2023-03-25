Killing ‘a boom industry’ as assassins on the rise in South Africa

Johannesburg - Across South Africa assassinations are on the rise as organised crime, corruption and criminality turn contract killings into a booming industry. Over the last couple of weeks South Africa has seen a spate of suspected high profile contract killings.

Last Saturday insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray and his son Thomas were gunned down at the Engen Big Bird 1 Stop, on the N1 Highway in Midrand. Thomas died on the scene, his father two days later. Just over a month earlier rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, died instantly when a gunman approached him on Durban’s Florida Road and shot him in the head. Both crimes are still unsolved, despite pleas by police for information and large rewards being offered. Besides the high profile killings, there have been others too. Even paramedics attending crime scenes have noticed a disturbing trend. Emer-G-Med operations manager Kyle van Reenen said they had seen a noted increase in cases related to high-calibre shootings, mostly within the eThekwini region. However, their Johannesburg teams had also attended to recent cases. The high-calibre weapons are often used by assassins, frequently in drive-by shootings.

“It is speculated that a few of the victims we have attended to have been involved in either gangs or the taxi industry. However, this is not something we investigate because it’s not our mandate to do so,” said Reenen. For Lizette Lancaster, an analyst for the Institute of Security Studies, it is not surprising that South Africa is experiencing this form of murder. “The increase in assassinations is linked to the rise in organised crime and criminality rooted in a society marred by historical and systemic violence and trauma,” said Lancaster.

“This violence in society provides fertile ground for the emergence of hit men for rent. These hit men work for everyone willing to pay.” Fuelling this is a police force buckling under a rising murder rate and battling to close homicide dockets. “Everything defaults back to the police,” said political violence researcher Mary de Haas.

“Crime intelligence is totally dysfunctional. They are supposed to pick up who the hijacking syndicates are; where the chop shops are.” De Haas called this a crisis in policing that made it easy for hit men to operate in an environment where they can use stolen cars, fitted with false number plates, with little fear of getting caught. “It’s clear. There is no political will. Police are not accountable.”

She said only parliamentarians could do something effective about it and they were not doing so. “Opposition parties are just scoring points against each other. You can’t touch politicians,” De Haas said. Chapter nine institutions tasked with protecting democracy in the country are also not providing any protection, she added. Andreas Mathios, of Marshall Security, pointed out that the availability of illegal firearms on the streets was also making it easier for hit men to do their work.

“The lack of law enforcement is an ongoing problem in South Africa, the collapse of the system used to cross-check firearms on a national database is of serious concern. This needs to be tightened up so the process flow of a firearm being licensed or deregistered has a proper track path. At this stage, you know the system is failing the victims,” Mathios said. Mathios stressed that the highest levels within the police service were working on solving these latest suspected assassination killings. Good forensic work is also being done to link murders, he said. Still, there is room for improvement “There are very, very good forensic processes in place, but they need to be jacked up. They need to be modernised and be 100% rock-solid so the chain of evidence is absolutely 100% in place,” he said.

Police had not responded to queries sent to them regarding the rise in recent contract killings by the time of publication. Criminological Society of Africa exco member Professor Nirmala Devi Gopal said information in the public domain showed that about 50% of the perpetrators in suspected killings don’t get sentenced or see any jail time. Those who hire the killers to do their blood work are rarely caught. “Regarding hit murders, we have evidence demonstrating that our criminal justice system is ineffective,” she said.

And still the killings continue. In Durban over the past week alone 12 people have been killed, including a 9-year-old girl, in eight separate drive-by shootings, two of which were related. Three people were seriously injured. A man was also killed in a brazen attack on a Cape Town sushi restaurant. Mowbray police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after a shooting at Rock Thai Sushi Restaurant in Rondebosch. Apparently a man and a woman were shot while dining at the eatery last Thursday afternoon. The man died at the scene.