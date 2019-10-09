K.O shines after ‘coming out from dark cloud’









Even though multi-award-winning rapper K.O has been responsible for some of South Africa's most iconic hip hop tracks, he says his latest album is his finest work to date. "I was more daring on this one, and I wasn't following a formula," he says. This month, the Skhanda Love hitmaker - whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli - released his much anticipated third solo album PTY UnLTD. "Obviously popular opinion is that Skhanda Republic is the best, and yes, it is the best in its own right. I was following a formula where I put myself in a certain box as a hip hop artist, and it was all about excelling in that lane," he says. "On this album, I showed the world how creatively ambidextrous I am, how versatile I am, and how I'm able to delve into different pockets within the music space.

“I think I executed that pretty well, so this is the one album where you can fully explore the artistic side of me as far as my career is concerned.”

PTY UnLTD is one of the biggest projects to drop this year in South African hip hop. It has 13 tracks including Supa Dupa, Say U Will and Holy Water, which were released by K.O in the build-up to the album’s launch.

“Fans can expect maturity and growth in the new album. And I think, as far as hip hop is concerned, I’m the walking epitome of evolution. If the saying adapt or die was a picture, I think I would be the perfect image to translate that message.”

The Soweto-born rapper says it took just over a year to put the album together.

“I started working on some of the songs early this year, and Supa Dupa was done last year in December.

“All in all, the journey wasn’t super-long, but it was really just me focusing on completing all these records simultaneously. I would do something on one record then move to the next one, but that is how I was able to complete the entire body of work.

“I have a couple (of tracks) that are close to my heart. Better Choices is a song I really love, and I low-key dig Shimmy, which is a true story. One of my personal favourites is Tuxedo because I just think going down that lane was genius on my end.”

The album features the artists Wizkid, Ma-E, Sjava, Loki, DJ Maphorisa and Nandi Madida, among others, and K.O says it was an honour and privilege to work with them.

“I was able to make some new creative friends. Sjava was the most pleasant individual because he knows what he’s doing. How organised he and his team are blew me away.All those experiences taught me a whole lot in terms of the power of collaborations, and making sure I keep good relations with folks.”

He says working on PTY UnLTD enabled him to finally get out of the “dark space” he had found himself in.

“The past three years weren’t the most rosy, given certain situations I was a part of. Also the perception of my brand was deteriorating. So coming out of that dark cloud back into the midst of things takes a lot of persistence and lots of self-belief.

“I became a spiritually conscious person, and now I go to church every Sunday. I know my purpose, and I simply wouldn’t allow myself to succumb to what popular opinion was at the time. I know I’m not here on no man’s time, I’m on God’s time, and so I set out on my own trajectory.

“The reception the album got is proof that I was doing the right thing. From my close circle all the way to the supporters, it’s been quite astounding and humbling.

“I just want to continue turning out quality music and shaping the culture in the best way that I can.”

