Kusini Water honours water technologists, innovators for World Water Day

As the curtains fall on Human Rights month, the importance of water conservation and accessibility as a basic human right was being celebrated by Kusini Water, a private utility enterprise working within communities to provide clean and safe drinking water. On March 22, Kusini Water celebrated World Water Day with the theme “Ripples of Resilience.”

The event honoured the top five Water Champions, as well as community members who have made significant contributions by providing clean, safe water to their communities. Kusini Water Champions (KWC) is a programme funded by Nedbank, offering technical training and skills development to young people between the ages of 18 to 35 driven and committed to solving water issues in their communities. The individuals presented their Kusini technology, water filtration systems and information about the impact made by KWC in various communities. The individuals were honoured with awards and certificates, and the announcement was made for the top 5 KWC for 2023. Among the award recipients, who in response to the contaminated water in their communities produced clean water, was Mmabatho Nthite from Brits in the North West, who produced a three-stage osmosis system water purifier that distributed over 8 000 litres of clean, and safe water.

Thulani Mosepele from Ventersdorp, and Palesa Mohanoe from Mahikeng, North West through KWC were able to provide 30 000 litres of uncontaminated water in their communities each month. The other winners were Kabelo Molalatladi, from Hammanskraal in Gauteng and Nduvo from Thohoyandou, Limpopo. The event hosted many activities and featured renowned radio broadcaster, Oliver Dickson, who hosted a panel discussion with expert speakers. Kusini Water founder and CEO, Murendeni Mafumo explained this year’s theme inspiration saying,“Ripples of Resilience highlights the idea that even small actions and initiatives can have far reaching effects, influencing not only immediate surroundings but also neighbouring communities and ecosystems. It emphasises the importance of collective action, acknowledging that addressing water challenges requires collaboration, innovation.”