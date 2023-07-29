Lauren Dickason: Mental health time bomb warning because everyone has a backstory of hardship

Johannesburg - Dr Lauren Dickason is standing trial for the 2021 murder of her three daughters in New Zealand, soon after emigrating from Pretoria with them and her orthopaedic surgeon husband Graham.

Dickason was deeply depressed, so much so that her advocate will argue that her state was such that she was wholly irrational and could not see the consequences of her acts: throttling her 2-year-old twins Karla and Maya and 6-year-old Liané with cable ties before smothering them to death when that didn’t work.

The source of Dickason’s depression could have been post-partum, compounded by the fear of living in South Africa, which then morphed into the strain of emigrating in the middle of one of the worst public health crises in living memory. Whatever the case, as we report today, the country is a mental health time bomb.

Debt, unemployment, load shedding, the spiralling cost of living, rampant crime and a tsunami of negativity across social media and the news, both locally and abroad, create a fertile ground for despondency and deep despair.