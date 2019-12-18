Image: supplied.

The US funnyman has announced that his 2020 'No Disrespect' world tour will include three back-to-back shows in South Africa .

Morgan will travel to Cape Town on May 29; Durban on May 30 and Pretoria on May 31.

Tickets went go live on Ticketpro at midday on Wednesday.

“Blu Blood has always been on the forefront of bringing quality entertainment to South African stages and we are extremely honoured to be adding Tracy Morgan to our portfolio.  Tracy is one of the most respected comedians in this field and he adds an exciting element to next year’s social calendar,” said Blu Blood’s Managing Director, Osman Osman. 

Morgan is best known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live and his role as ‘Tracy Morgan’ in seven seasons of NBC’s Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning, 30 Rock, opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin.  

His film credits include Paramount’s rom-com film, What Men Want with Taraji P. Henson and The Longest Yard opposite Adam Sandler.

He also lent his voice to hit animations including Rio, Rio 2 and the Oscar-nominated, Boxtrolls. Across his career, he has had stand-up specials on Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central and has headlined comedy tours and festivals around the world.

The 51-year-old can currently be seen in the second season of TBS’ The Last OG, which has recently been renewed for a third season.  He can next be heard voicing the role of Fox in Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham, as well as Captain Caveman in the upcoming 2020 feature, Scoob.

Tickets for Tracy Morgan’s No Disrespect tour start from R350 and are available through Ticketpro. 

The show carries a PG-18 age restriction. 

Tracy Morgan: No Disrespect is proudly brought to South Africa by leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood in association with Comedy Central, East Coast Radio and KFM.

Tour Dates:

Friday May 29 at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town (8PM)

Saturday May 30 at Durban ICC, Durban (8PM)

Sunday May 31 at Sun Arena at Time Square, Pretoria (6PM)

