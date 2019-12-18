Image: supplied.

The US funnyman has announced that his 2020 'No Disrespect' world tour will include three back-to-back shows in South Africa . Morgan will travel to Cape Town on May 29; Durban on May 30 and Pretoria on May 31.

Tickets went go live on Ticketpro at midday on Wednesday.

“Blu Blood has always been on the forefront of bringing quality entertainment to South African stages and we are extremely honoured to be adding Tracy Morgan to our portfolio. Tracy is one of the most respected comedians in this field and he adds an exciting element to next year’s social calendar,” said Blu Blood’s Managing Director, Osman Osman.

Morgan is best known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live and his role as ‘Tracy Morgan’ in seven seasons of NBC’s Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning, 30 Rock, opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin.

His film credits include Paramount’s rom-com film, What Men Want with Taraji P. Henson and The Longest Yard opposite Adam Sandler.

He also lent his voice to hit animations including Rio, Rio 2 and the Oscar-nominated, Boxtrolls. Across his career, he has had stand-up specials on Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central and has headlined comedy tours and festivals around the world.