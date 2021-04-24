’Let's start afresh’ - Teko Modise to Bafana Bafana

It’s been almost two years since Teko Modise last laced up his boots for a professional football game.

It was for his last team, Cape Town City, as they took on Black Leopards in the final game of the 2019 Premier Soccer League season.

While it came as a shock to millions of football fans in the country at the time, Modise knew it was the right time to call it quits.

Looking back, the former Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Cape Town City midfielder is very assured in his decision and has no regrets.

“Fortunately, I am at peace with my decision, and I enjoy watching and being a fan again, so there’s no need for a comeback.”

While he may not be in the centre of the park, doing what he does best with a football, the “General” as he is affectionately known is still very much involved in football.

These days, the former Bafana Bafana star contributes to the beautiful game as a commentator and analyst, and most importantly, as a fan.

Football aside, the 38-year-old has also been hard at work, building his brand outside of football.

Most recently, the former football star became the face of BICS’s new two-blade shaver and an ambassador of the brand.

How has retirement been treating you and what you have been up to?

Besides the pandemic that we all have challenges with, I'm enjoying my contribution to the football game where I now do something different with my commentary and analysis at SuperSport and other interests of mine that I finally have time for. Luckily, I'm still involved with football which takes much of my time, but I also have ambassador roles such as being the face of Flex 2 that I enjoy.

How much do you miss being on a football field?

I might not be on the field physically, but I’m emotionally and mentally there all the time because of the type of work I do as a soccer commentator.

You've played for some incredible football clubs in your career. Which club did you most enjoy playing for?

I have enjoyed playing for all the teams I had an opportunity to play for, but most people remember my days at Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. So for Pirates, I enjoyed the platform given to me to showcase my talent to the football fans, as for Sundowns it's purely for getting a second chance and to be able to win all the trophies with the team.

Do you feel that you’ve achieved everything you wanted during your career?

To be honest, I never thought I would achieve all that I have. It's so surreal and I am truly happy and grateful for it all.

Do you have any regrets?

All the challenges I have faced were all learning moments for me and even for those around me, so I have no regrets at all.

What was it like representing your country?

To represent my country and be given an opportunity to participate on the biggest stage, was a dream come true for me.

What stands out as the best moment of your career?

I have so many, but one that stands out is being a champion for the first time after coming second for the longest time.

Would you ever consider going into management?

Since I’m still a student of the game and I’m on a path of learning more than just playing the game itself, I won’t rule that out at all. Only time will tell.

Which football club do you follow passionately these days as a supporter?

My job requires me to follow and watch all the teams passionately, but I have a soft spot for all the teams I have played for and few others.

What stands out as your most difficult moment as a footballer?

What stands out as my most difficult moment was the time when I had the difficulty of believing that I'd achieve my dreams, and I will retire as a good footballer who never won a trophy … and I honestly believed that for a little moment.

If there was any advice you could offer to Bafana Bafana, what would it be?

My advice would be: let's start afresh and put football people (guys that played the game) in positions of power, and re-focus our energies in developing our own talent and own coaches.

Are you happy to have retired as a footballer at Cape Town City Football Club?

I am grateful that Cape Town City gave me an opportunity to re-discover the love of the game, and helped me to win a trophy that has been missing in my catalogue.

Why did you decide on teaming up with BIC?

I decided to join BIC because it's aligned with what’s important to me, grooming. Most men think of their appearances a lot, the problem is finding good products that work for you.

I have used different blades before and my skin didn’t have the best reactions, so I put the BIC Flex 2 to the test and I was impressed with how it performed but most importantly how my skin reacted.

