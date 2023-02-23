Local podcast aimed at youth empowerment wins at NYC’s Anthem Awards

Johannesburg - An exciting podcast focused on self-discovery for South African youth last week won a bronze award at this year’s Anthem Awards in New York City, US. “Don’t hold back” is a first-of-its-kind podcast series created in collaboration with Jacaranda FM, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and East Coast Radio.

The beloved “More Music you Love” radio station has added an exciting ecosystem of multimedia products like the “Don’t hold back” podcast, and winning a bronze prize in the Education, Art and Culture category celebrates “our purpose and mission-driven work, and our collaborators of course”, Jacaranda FM managing director Deirdre King said. “Thank you to all our fans who have supported us, our wonderful host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba, and the magnificent international team who collaborated internationally to bring this important podcast to life,” she said. The Anthem Awards honour the work of media, individuals or organisations around the world with a goal of social impact. “Don’t hold back” was positioned among the stars as other winners included Human Rights Watch, cultural icons such as Lil Nas X, Stephen Colbert and the satire show “Last Week Tonight”.

The podcast is presented by Qamngana-Mayaba, an acclaimed health activist who uses the broadcasting platform to create a safe space to discuss contentious and taboo issues that matter to young South Africans. Episodes seek to inspire and encourage listeners through personal stories of the guests, who share their stories of overcoming adversity, and in so doing empower listeners under 35 years old to do the same. Some of the topics covered include gender-based violence, finance, mental health, depression and toxic relationships. “This international broadcaster collaboration on a podcast is a first of its kind on African soil as we created a digital product together from scratch – a true collaboration,” King added.

“We are incredibly honoured to be Deutsche Welle’s production and distribution partner in Africa. It’s also really exciting to present the youth with an audio companion, backed by data, and produced with the utmost care.” Also known for her HIV/Aids activism and YouTube channel and following her HIV diagnosis back in 2013, Qamngana-Mayaba was determined to hold open conversations about her journey living with HIV. Now a published author and respected authority on the subject, the 31-year-old’s work was named as one of the web’s Top 15 HIV YouTube channels.

“With her direct, engaging and empathetic hosting style, she is the perfect fit to address taboo topics – and to say: Don’t hold back!” said King. Listen at: https://www.jacarandafm.com/jacpod/dont-hold-back-say-it-loud/