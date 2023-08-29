Johannesburg - Adidas has announced a ground-breaking design partnership with South African Rugby captain Siya Kolisi. This comes ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup which is set to be held in France in September.

And to commemorate the Springbok’s title defence, the global sports apparel brand has unveiled a10-year anniversary RS15 boot which seeks to celebrate Kolisi's remarkable decade of professional sporting excellence in Adidas footwear. “This collaborative masterpiece not only commemorates his illustrious journey but also pays heartfelt homage to his roots,” Adidas said. Springboks captain Siya Kolisi with the new Adidas RS15 boot. Supplied image. It said the RS15 was a versatile boot with a new lightweight frame and speed-focused performance innovations.

“This revolutionary design caters to a diverse range of positions on the rugby field, catering to the demands of players aiming to maximise their speed and agility – from the dynamic flanker to the resolute fullback.” Kolisi is thrilled with the release of the RS15 boot and partnering with Adidas. “I have played in Adidas all of my life and I now want to share this incredible moment with all of you,” the Springboks captain said.

He added that the design of the boot might be inspired by his journey but it was much more than that. “It goes beyond just representing me - it symbolises hope for children from the same background as mine. It serves as a reminder that regardless of the challenges we face, Impossible is Nothing.” On the inspiration behind the boot, Kolisi explained: “The phrase 'I Love Zwide' is penned in my handwriting on the back tab, while the intricate map of the township I proudly call home is integrated into the boot's overall print.

“The diverse colours woven into the design hold special meanings: green and gold pay homage to the African Bombers, blue represents my high school, Grey PE, red and black symbolise the Mighty Elephants and Sharks respectively, blue stands for the Stormers (where I made my Super Rugby debut), and the touch of pink commemorates the Mothers Day jersey Adidas crafted (in 2015), featuring my mother's name – a jersey I had the honour of wearing on the field.” Kolisi's legacy has also been imprinted in every stitch of the adizero RS15 anniversary boot with design features that include: An upper with a vibrant vignette of colours representing the clubs Siya has represented in his career thus far, and the rainbow team he captains.

A map of Zwide overlaid across the upper celebrates where Siya grew up. A dot indicating the exact placement of Siya’s childhood home on the map an I ‘heart’ Zwide heel tab detail pay homage to his roots “The adizero RS15 boot showcases a fusion of cutting-edge technology and Siya Kolisi's personal narrative, making it a fitting tribute to his extraordinary legacy,” Adidas said.

“As teams around the world gear up for the right to be crowned world champions, the adizero RS15 stands as a testament to adidas' commitment to innovation and excellence.” And as part of the anniversary pack, a collection of four graphic tee designs will debut alongside the boot, marking a vibrant celebration of this collaboration. “These designs reverently honour Siya's remarkable journey, showcasing his rich history, and will be offered in both adult and children's sizes.”