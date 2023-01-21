LOOK: Chinese New Year 2023 - Get ready to ring in the Year of the Rabbit

Johannesburg - Chinese New Year celebrations are under way to usher in the Years of the Rabbit. 2023 is a year of the Water Rabbit and other years of the small mammals include 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939 and 1927.

The Chinese New Year is one of the most important holidays in China and is celebrated with great pride and joy by Chinese people across the world. The day is marked based on the lunar calendar and while the date for the Chinese New Year is not fixed, it usually falls between January 21 and February 20. This year, the date is January 22. The Pon family, a prominent Chinese family in South Africa, are getting ready for the Chinese lunar new year (Year of The Rabbit, Chinese zodiac) which starts on Sunday, January 22. Join the Pons on Saturday February 4 for the New Year Lantern Festival where guests will be entertained by a spectacular fireworks display amd other festivities. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) The way 12 zodiac signs are associated with different months of the Gregorian calendar, each Chinese New Year also has a zodiac sign. For example, 2022 Chinese New Year in 2022 was the Year of the Tiger, 2023 was the Year of the Rabbit, 2024 will be the Year of the Dragon and the Chinese New Year 2025 will be the Year of the Snake.

Chinese Zodiac experts believe that might bring hope and prosperity your way, but also a few surprises. Rabbits are known for being cute, lovable and high-spirited but they’re also a bit enigmatic. Colourful costumes are part of the traditional festivities to ring in the Chinese new year. The children from the Pon family, a prominent Chinese family in South Africa, get ready to celebrate the Chinese New Year or Year of the Rabbit associated with longevity, auspiciousness, positivity, creativity and good fortune. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) This is in contrast to 2022, which was the Tiger which was characterised by tempestuousness, courage and mysterious.