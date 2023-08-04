Johannesburg - In “The Saturday Star” photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars,” Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge, and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In the latest edition of the series, Cahi takes an international trip to The Netherlands, where he explores the magnificent sights of the scenic European city. He told “The Saturday Star” that visiting Amsterdam with his family was an amazing experience. “This city built around picturesque canals has an appeal that is absolutely unique,” he said.

“A true treasure trove of extraordinary art and architecture, grandeur and glory which belies its relaxed, tolerant and vibrant atmosphere.” Cahi found Amsterdam to be “elegant and beautiful, with waterways and cyclists wherever one looks”. “Of course, the tulips were totally spectacular in their myriad colours and horticultural design.”

Cahi’s wife, an avid art fan, was moved to tears in the Van Gogh and Rijks Museums. “I was, of course, awestruck by the blue and white Delft, the magnificent canalside mansions and the delicious food.” In his images, Cahi captures the acclaimed Dutch waterside sceneries and reflects the cycle culture in the city.

Cahi also shares images of iconic Dutch infrastructure, gorgeous blooms and quirky and unique finds. Another element of his Dutch photographic series are creative expressions of graffiti across the city. Cahi’s passion for photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. The has taken him on a journey across colourful Joburg, which he shares with his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week.

Cahi has dedicated his life to oral health care for 40 years and is one of the pioneers of teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, he runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North. Most notably, the family have been working with the Miss SA Foundation for about seven years, after they were approached by beauty queen Claudia Henkel who held the title in 2004, and have worked for the organisation to provide dental care to the finalists. His job as a dentist is to make people smile, literally, but it is his love for photographing art, architecture and the beauty of Joburg, which he hopes will evoke a sense of nostalgia.