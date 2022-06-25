Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LOOK: Load shedding continues to wreak havoc on SA lives and their livelihoods

Simphiwe Ndlozi from Pimville Soweto has to do his homework by candle light when the power is off. Picture by Nokuthula Mbatha.

Simphiwe Ndlozi from Pimville Soweto has to do his homework by candle light when the power is off. Picture by Nokuthula Mbatha.

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg - The latest round of loadshedding this week continues to wreak play havoc on the nation’s people’s lives and livelihoods.

On Friday, Eskom announced that due to the ongoing unprotected labour action, the utility was compelled to take precautionary actions to conserve emergency generation reserves.

Story continues below Advertisement

As a result, South Africans can now expect Stage 4 loadshedding from 5am until midnight this weekend.

A shop owner from Pimville Soweto has been affected by load shedding. Picture by Nokuthula Mbatha.

This week, The Saturday Star visited some of Johannesburg’s residents to see how the latest rounds of power cuts have affected their lives.

This includes youngster Simphiwe Ndlozi from Pimville, Soweto who has been struggling to do his homework because of load shedding. He is now forced to do so by candle light when the power is off.

Story continues below Advertisement
Zodwa Ndlozi who has a cooking business has been severely affected by the load shedding as she has to now spend money on gas which she can not afford . Picture by Nokuthula Mbatha.

Also in Pimville, a shop owner said that he is unable to sell meat because the power cuts causes it to get spoiled.

And fellow entrepreneur Zodwa Ndlozi who has a cooking business has been severely affected by loadshedding as she has to now spend money on gas which she can not afford.

The Saturday Star

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Johannesburg JoburgLoadsheddingMoney MattersJobs

Share