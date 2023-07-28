LOOK: MTN gives Springboks a send-off ahead of 2023 Rugby World Cup

Johannesburg - Ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France in September, MTN this week gave the Springboks a fitting send-off. The mobile operating giant hosted the South African national rugby team at their head offices in Fairlands, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Clad in their green and gold, the players were greeted by waving flags, cheers and encouragement. “It’s Game Day and MTN is doing what it takes to rally South Africans behind the Springboks ahead of the world’s biggest rugby championship in France,” MTN said. They encouraged the nation to do the same and to get behind the Springboks.