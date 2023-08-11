LOOK: MTN hosts the Springboks at farewell dinner ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Johannesburg - Ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France next month, MTN this week gave the Springboks a fitting send-off at a farewell dinner. Aside from the South African national rugby team, those in attendance on Thursday at the dinner included Minister of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Zizi Kodwa, and SA Rugby President, Mark Alexander.

The event was a mix of celebration and determination, with speeches highlighting the team’s importance to the country and the 60 million South African voices that will be backing them as they take on the world next month. These sentiments were reiterated by MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi. “We consider it a privilege to have been a partner to the Springboks over the past six years,” he said during the gathering.