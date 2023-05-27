LOOK: Tarina Patel flying the South African flag high at the Cannes Film Festival

Johannesburg - South Africa’s very own Tarina Patel has been flying the flag high at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Dubbed the most exclusive gathering of its kind, the festival, which takes place annually in France, brings together the world’s biggest movie stars, producers, directors and all those affiliated with the movie industry.

And Patel, who is a global celebrity in her own right after entering the entertainment industry at just 16, is attending the festivities as both an actress and producer. “The Cannes experience has been absolutely phenomenal,” she told The Saturday Star this week. Tarina Patel on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Picture: Supplied. “I have been meeting and working with people from all over the world so it just opens your network to then become a more affluent and professional producer.”

Patel landed in the coastal French city of Cannes last week and has since spent her time mingling with some of the world’s biggest stars. This includes attending an environmental event hosted by Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and even attending the premiere of a movie by internationally renowned American film producer Martin Scorsese. Other Cannes events that Patel was in attendance for include the Global Gift Gala by Eva Longoria, the Chopard Trophée Party, the Vanity Fair Dinner and after-party as well as the Forbes VIP Party, the Chopard Party, the Moët & Chandon yacht party and Naomi Campbell’s Fashion For Relief event. Tarina Patel on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Picture: Supplied. “It has been such an honour to attend all these incredible Cannes events. It has been so enjoyable and I am so appreciative and grateful for the whole experience.”

And in true Patel style, the South African superstar was a sight to behold as she walked the various red carpets. “I have gotten to support and wear some really beautiful international designers and work with international teams for make-up, styling and jewellery,” she said. And while the glitz and glamour is a significant aspect of the Cannes Film Festival, Patel also credits its history and culture.

Tarina Patel on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Picture: Supplied. “Being in the very epicentre of this festival where some of the biggest names from around the world descend upon and being in the thick of it is just so exciting and just indicative of how far I have come to be accepted and even celebrated.” Patel, who produced the Netflix hit Collision as well as other films including “Mandela’s Gun”, is also using her time with the world’s entertainment elite to bring some of her other movie projects into fruition. “I have been setting up meetings with entities in Cannes and speaking to other producers in other regions to understand different funding models and how they see the work,” she explained.